After a back-and-forth opening quarter, Tullahoma grabbed the lead early in the second quarter and controlled the remainder of Tuesday’s contest and captured a 60-47 home win over Cascade.
With 5:59 left in the second period, Jakobe Thomas knocked down a basket to give the Wildcats a 15-14 advantage. Less than three minutes later, Tullahoma opened up a six point lead with a 6-1 run to take a 21-14 advantage.
Ryan Scott led off that stretch for Tullahoma by knocking down a pair of free throws. Thomas added two free throws of his own and then made a basket with 3:08 remaining in the first half.
Tullahoma outscored Cascade the remainder of the period and took a 27-17 lead into halftime. Thomas scored the Wildcats’ final six points in the second quarter.
Momentum stayed with Tullahoma and the Wildcats opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run. Five different players got into the scoring column for the Wildcats as they took a 37-20 advantage with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Cascade began to cut into its deficit and outscored Tullahoma 13-3 in the final four minutes of the third period. Joe Duncan scored the final three points of the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 40-32 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Duncan scored the first points of the fourth quarter to give Tullahoma a 42-32 advantage. Cascade rallied with six-straight points to cut its deficit down to 42-38 with 6:41 left in the contest.
However, the Wildcats took control of the contest with a quick 8-0 run as they took a 50-38 advantage with 4:45 remaining on the clock. Brody Melton led off the run for Tullahoma and Duncan followed with six-straight points.
The teams traded the next six points, as Tullahoma led 56-44 with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. Krys Uselton and Melton both scored four more points during the final minute of play to help the Wildcats seal the victory.
Thomas led Tullahoma in scoring after netting 14 points in the victory. Duncan added 13 points for the Wildcats, while Uselton and Melton both put up 10 points. Partin added six points for Tullahoma, while Scott netted four points and Dixon scored three points.
Tullahoma (6-3, 2-0) was next scheduled to head to Lawrence County on Friday night. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats are next scheduled to host Columbia this Tuesday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.