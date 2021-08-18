The Tullahoma Wildcats football team will get their season underway this Thursday with a matchup against 41A rival the Shelbyville Golden Eagles.
The Wildcats bragging rights over the Eagles, as they hammered the Eagles 38- 13 last season in their rainy season-opener. The Eagles are coming off of a 7-4 overall season record, with their last win being over Columbia Central 30-14.
“We have to be able to adjust because there will be some wrinkles that both teams have held back waiting for the first game,” Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive said.
The Wildcats just finished their preseason with a victory over the Franklin County Rebels, crushing the Rebels 38-5. The Wildcats are coming off an undefeated 10-0 regular season in 2020 which saw them ranked as high as second in the state in 4A. Their season came to an end in the quarter-finals last year with a 15-14 loss to Nolensville.
Kickoff for Thursday’s game will be at 7 p.m. in Shelbyville. The school is located at 401 Eagle Boulevard in Shelbyville.