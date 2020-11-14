Once Friday’s score went final, Tullahoma didn’t look satisfied after securing a 35-7 home win over Marshall County in the second round of the playoffs.
Instead, the Wildcats looked as if they still have something to prove after having now reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Tullahoma last made it to the third round of the playoffs in 2018 when its season ended there following a 6-2 loss at Maplewood.
“I think these guys have a higher goal,” said Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive. “Whether we can reach that higher goal or not, I don’t know. That’s what this team is shooting for. They have a goal beyond being a state quarterfinalist.”
This time around, the Wildcats will have home-field advantage when it comes to the quarterfinals. Tullahoma will welcome in Nolensville, who notched a 24-17 win over DeKalb County on Friday. During the regular season, the Wildcats notched a 29-14 home win over the Knights.
“Nolensville is the best team that we’ve played so far this year,” Olive said. “We’ll know each other more this time, so it will be a ballgame… It’ll be a big challenge.”
Against Marshall County on Friday, Tullahoma jumped out to the early lead with a touchdown on its first drive. Jakobe Thomas capped off the nine-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown with 7:04 remaining in the first quarter. Thomas rushed for four scores against the Tigers.
“I thought the opening touchdown was crucial,” Olive said. “We beat them 42-7 the first time and it was 14-0 at halftime. We talked about jumping on them and if we could do that, those doubts would creep into their [Marshall County’s] heads because of the score from the last time.”
Justus Chadwick followed Thomas’ touchdown by making the extra-point attempt to give the Wildcats a 7-0 advantage. Chadwick connected on four of his five point-after-touchdown kicks during Friday's win.
Marshall County put together its longest possession of the night with a 15-play drive. The Tigers marched the ball down to the Wildcats’ 3-yard line, but were stopped there on fourth down.
With 8:21 left before halftime, it was a defensive play that allowed Tullahoma to grab a 13-0 lead. On a trick play, Marshall County wide receiver Devonte Davis was getting set to pass the ball. However, Davis was tackled as he released the football and Wildcats’ lineman Jaylin Newson there to intercept it, returning it for a 4-yard touchdown.
“Jaylin had an awesome game tonight,” Olive said. “I think he played well… Our defense played well. They shut down a team who has scored a lot of points.”
“Our special teams also played well. With the cold weather, the ball doesn’t travel as well and we didn’t kick them into the end zone. When they played Nolensville, they had an 85-yard return for a touchdown and then last week, they had another one for a touchdown. Our special teams did well.”
Marshall County went three-and-out on its next offensive series and the Wildcats added a touchdown to make it a 20-0 ballgame. Thomas reached the end zone for the second time on the night, this time rushing for a 7-yard score with 3:52 remaining in the first half.
Tullahoma’s special teams unit allowed the Wildcats to add one more touchdown before halftime. Tyreek Nard was able to block a Tigers’ punt and Newson was there for the recovery at the Marshall County 23-yard line.
Three plays later, Thomas scored from 12 yards away to put Tullahoma up 27-0 with 37 seconds left in the second quarter.
Coming out of halftime, Marshall County went three-and-out on its opening possession. Tullahoma countered with one final touchdown to increase its lead to 35-0.
This time, Thomas ran for a 1-yard score with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter. The Wildcats elected to go for the 2-point conversion and succeeded as quarterback Ryan Scott held on to the the football.
Tullahoma generated 208 yards of offense, running for 165 of those yards. Thomas led the Wildcats with 68 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Scott added 57 rushing yards on seven carries and he also completed two of his four pass attempts for 43 yards.
Marshall County avoided the shutout after scoring with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter. Connor Hilton ran for a 3-yard touchdown to cut the Tigers’ deficit down to 35-7.
The Tigers were held to 120 total yards against Tullahoma, 94 of which came from the ground game. Demari Braden led Marshall County with 15 carries for 35 yards, while Hilton had 29 yards on seven rushing attempts.
Tullahoma’s quarterfinal matchup against Nolensville is scheduled to get underway on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets will not be available at the box office. Starting Tuesday, fans will need to pre-purchase their tickets on the GoFan App.