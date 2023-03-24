Luke Reagan

Tullahoma Wildcat Tennis is looking to ace the 2023 season as they started their campaign off with a new head coach and new courts.

Ashley Abraham is the new Head Tennis Coach for Tullahoma High School. She is not new to tennis in Tullahoma, as she has coached the Tullahoma Middle School tennis team for four years prior and taught camps/lessons at Lakewood Golf & Country Club.

Tags

Recommended for you