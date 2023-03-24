Tullahoma Wildcat Tennis is looking to ace the 2023 season as they started their campaign off with a new head coach and new courts.
Ashley Abraham is the new Head Tennis Coach for Tullahoma High School. She is not new to tennis in Tullahoma, as she has coached the Tullahoma Middle School tennis team for four years prior and taught camps/lessons at Lakewood Golf & Country Club.
The Wildcat tennis team consists of 28 players: 13 boys and 15 girls. Wildcat boy players include Joaquin Tenaglia Canut (9th), Eli Martinez (9th), Eli Lewis (9th), Chase Banks (10th), Nolan Stroop (10th), Zylar Spinner (10th), Norman Zhang (10th), Luke Reagan (10th), Samuel Stephens (10th), Ryan Tenison (10th), Logan Zimecki (11th), Matthew Thompson (12th), and Daniel Martinez (12th). The Wildcat girls’ team includes Adyson Orr (9th), Cambree Moyers (9th), Hope Thomas (9th), Kaylee Tigue (10th), Peyton Bell (10th), Lexa Barnes (10th), Elayne Prahl (10th), Isabella Carben (11th), Natalie Turpin (11th), KT Payne (12th), Mary Jenkins (12th), Laila Lusk (12th), Katelynn Cyr (12th), Francesca Cinconze (12th), and Baylee Buchanan (12th).
“We have an athletic group of kids,” Abraham said. “My expectations this year are growing as a team and just working on strengthening their individual abilities. Tennis is a team and individual sport. We are working on conditioning, strategies, match play, mental and physical toughness, and their areas of improvement. While they are improving their game, they are learning self-discipline, responsibility, commitment, perseverance, respect, team building, and more. I’m excited to be the Head Coach and learning and growing with them. I encourage you to come out and watch your Tullahoma Wildcats play some tennis.”
Tullahoma opened its season Tuesday with games at Lakewood and the High School against Moore County. They return to the court today against Franklin County with matches to begin at 4 p.m.