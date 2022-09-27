The Tullahoma Wildcats are looking forward to celebrating homecoming this Friday night as they play host to the Hillwood Hilltoppers in a game which will reportedly see the return of 10 players who have been suspended for disciplinary reasons for the past three games.
Homecoming comes at a perfect time as the ‘Cats were shut out by the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds 45-0 on Friday night. The Firebirds scored all of their points in the first half, but were able to hold the Wildcats scoreless throughout the game.
Tullahoma received the ball to start the game, but lost it on a fumble. Pearl-Cohn recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown. The PAT was successful for the Firebirds to take a 7-0.
The Wildcats were held by the Firebirds at the 50-yard line and were forced to punt.
The Firebirds took their chance and took the ball to the end zone. Malachi Cromwell rushed the ball for 20 yards to put another six on the board. The PAT was successful to put the Firebirds ahead 14-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats held the ball for one rush before Pearl-Cohn intercepted the ball at the Tullahoma 27-yard line. The Firebirds rushed the ball 20 yards to chalk up another six points. The PAT was good for another point. The Wildcats trailed 21-0.
The Wildcat’s offense struggled to keep possession. Nathan Delaughter threw another interception at the Tullahoma 23-yard line. Javion Kinnard rushed for 23 yards to break into the end zone. The Firebird’s PAT was good to put Pearl-Cohn ahead 28-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Firebirds put up another seven points before the quarter ended. Cromwell rushed for a five-yard TD. Pearl-Cohn’s PAT was good to put the Firebirds on top 35-0.
The Wildcats were held at their own 38-yard line to start the second quarter. Pearl-Cohn put up another seven points when Cromwell rushed 15 yards into the end zone, and their PAT was good.
The Wildcats were held by the Firebirds and did not make it to their red zone during the second quarter.
The Firebirds kicked in a 15-yard field goal to end the first half and mark up the score to 45-0 as the teams hit the locker rooms.
The Wildcat defense was able to hold the Firebirds offense to start the second half. Colby Tucker had multiple tackles for the night.
The Wildcats held the pigskin for the remainder of the third quarter. The Wildcats could not put the ball into the end zone, and turned over the ball at the Pearl-Cohn 9-yard line.
The Firebirds were held by the Wildcats and gave the ball back to the ‘Cats at the Pearl-Cohn 38-yard line.
The Wildcats offense was struggling to get any gain and turned over the ball at the Pearl-Cohn 33-yard line.
The Firebirds were held at their own 39-yard line. Andrew Ewing had two tackles on the Firebirds fourth quarter possession. Pearl-Cohn punted the ball to Tullahoma and finished the game.
The Wildcats will play host to the Hillwood Hilltoppers on homecoming night Friday, Sept. 30. T-Town Tailgate will begin at 4:30. Homecoming festivities will take place on the track at 6:20 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.