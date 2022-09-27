The Tullahoma Wildcats are looking forward to celebrating homecoming this Friday night as they play host to the Hillwood Hilltoppers in a game which will reportedly see the return of 10 players who have been suspended for disciplinary reasons for the past three games.

Homecoming comes at a perfect time as the ‘Cats were shut out by the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds 45-0 on Friday night. The Firebirds scored all of their points in the first half, but were able to hold the Wildcats scoreless throughout the game.