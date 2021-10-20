The Tullahoma High School football team will take on the Greenbrier Bobcats this Friday. The Wildcats are still undefeated this season and will be celebrating their seniors this Friday before kickoff.
The Tullahoma Wildcats are coming off their eighth victory this season. The Wildcats defeated region foe Lawrence County last Friday on the road 35-0, marking their fifth straight win over the fellow Wildcat team.
The Tullahoma Wildcats are looking to secure home playoff games with this victory as they face only winless Glencliff to close out their season after their tilt with Greenbrier. The Wildcats are 8-0 overall this year and have been ranked second in the state in 4A since week-three of the season. The Wildcats were victorious over the Creek Wood Red Hawks during week five. They then pounded the Red Hawks 49-10. The Wildcats topped Pearl-Cohn 24-21 during week six to end Pearl-Cohn’s winning streak, toppling them from third to sixth in the state. Along with Pearl-Cohn, the Wildcats have claimed wins over Top Ten teams Marshall County, ranked ninth, and Montgomery Central, ranked eighth in 4A.
Greenbrier is 3-5 overall this season with a fresh loss to the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds. Pearl-Cohn defeated the Bobcats 28-0. The Bobcats were able to squeeze out a win the week prior over the Creek Wood Red Hawks. Greenbrier blanked the Red Hawks 31-0 in that affair. The Bobcats lost to the Lawrence County Wildcats during week four. The Wildcats were able to score three touchdowns on the Bobcats.
Tullahoma High School will host their T-Town Tailgate previous to the senior night festivities Friday. Senior night will start around 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.