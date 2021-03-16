Brentwood’s only hit came in its final at-bat and it was a big one that led to the Bruins scoring a walk-off 3-2 home win over Tullahoma in Monday’s season opener.
With the score tied at 2, Brentwood loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sam Billington was first hit by the pitch, while Matthew Coggin and Jennings Sparks drew back-to-back walks.
Scott Collins played hero with the next at-bat and hit a ground ball to Tullahoma shortstop DJ Dillehay. Collins was able to get the hit as Sam Billington scored the go-ahead run to seal the victory for the Bruins.
Despite getting no-hit for six and two-thirds innings, Brentwood struck first on the scoreboard and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Collins led off the sixth frame by reaching on an error for the Bruins, before Andrew Billington drew a walk.
A pair of wild pitches then allowed Collins to put Brentwood up 1-0. Andrew Billington scored before the inning closed on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 contest.
Tullahoma answered back though with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning. Jaxon Sheffield drew a one-out walk for the Wildcats, while Dillehay followed with a base hit. After James Sells grounded out, Brentwood intentionally walked Will Zebick to load the bases with two outs.
That decision hurt the Bruins, as Brody Melton was hit by the first pitch in his at-bat to trim the score to 2-1. Three pitches later, the Wildcats tied the contest at 2 when Jacob Dixon was also plunked by the ball.
Tullahoma couldn’t manage another run as Joe Duncan lined out to left field to end the top of the seventh inning.
Before breaking on to the scoreboard, the Wildcats squandered scoring opportunities in three-straight innings, including loading the bases in the top of the fourth inning. Zebick drew a one-out walk, while Melton followed with a single and Dixon drew a walk.
However, Brentwood’s Brooks McDonnough struck out Duncan in the next at-bat. He was then able to get Caden Tucker to line out to Coggin at shortstop to get the Bruins out of the inning unscathed.
Tullahoma couldn’t cash in on another scoring opportunity in the fifth inning. Jayden Eggleston was hit by the pitch to start the frame and Sheffield followed by drawing a walk. Eggleston was picked off shortly thereafter.
Dillehay doubled down the left field line and Sheffield attempted to score from first base. However, the Bruins executed the perfect relay as Brentwood catcher Cade Cauthen tagged Sheffield for the out. Sells would then ground out to end the scoring threat for the Wildcats.
Zebick led off the top of the sixth inning with a double into center field for Tullahoma, while Melton followed with a walk. However the Wildcats went down in order to conclude the frame.
Melton got the start on the mound for Tullahoma and received a no-decision. In 4.2 innings, Melton didn’t allow a hit, but surrendered three walks and struck out two batters.
Cannon Emory faced one batter secured that out. Ragan Tomlin pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Wildcats and allowed three runs, two of which were unearned, a hit and a walk and he also struck out a batter. Tomlin would end up taking the loss for Tullahoma.
McDonnough got the start for Brentwood and received a no-decision. In four innings, he allowed two hits and a pair of walks and he also struck out three batters.
Jackson Snitko tossed two innings for the Bruins and he also allowed two hits and two walks. Snitko also struck out a batter.
Ben Caylor recorded the win for Brentwood on the mound. In his one inning of work, he allowed two runs on a hit and a pair of walks.
Following Monday’s season opener, Tullahoma (0-1) was scheduled to host Wilson Central on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats will next travel to Blackman to face Ensworth on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Tullahoma will then head to Stewarts Creek for a 7 p.m. game Friday, before heading to La Vergne for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.