Tullahoma Soccer vs Central Magnet
Russell Smythia photo

Tullahoma got a hard fought 3-1 victory over Central Magnet Friday night.

The Wildcats scored the lone goal of the first half in the 14th minute of the match. Caleb Ballard stole the ball from a Tiger defender. Then he made a long pass to Tucker Anderson. Anderson beat a defender and scored the goal to take the lead.

