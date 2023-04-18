Tullahoma got a hard fought 3-1 victory over Central Magnet Friday night.
The Wildcats scored the lone goal of the first half in the 14th minute of the match. Caleb Ballard stole the ball from a Tiger defender. Then he made a long pass to Tucker Anderson. Anderson beat a defender and scored the goal to take the lead.
The second half had a similar start as the first, a goal was scored in the 14th minute of the half. This time by Central Magnet. The ball was deflected off of a Tullahoma defender and landed right at the feet of a Tiger player. They were able to kick it in and tie the game up. Twelve minutes later, Chase Mattasits booted in a great shot to take the lead back. The goal was assisted by Grand Chadwick who received a throw in from Anderson. In the last minute of the game, Juan Astello put the Tigers away when he scored another goal for the Wildcats to take a two goal lead. Chadwick again assisted off of a throw in that he received. This one was from Gabe Barnes.
Gunner Gardner was in goal for Tullahoma. He picked up seven saves on the day. Most of them came from direct kicks. Coach Chadwick said that this was a great win for the program, they have tied CMS a couple of times and lost very close games to them.
“The victory was great,” said Chadwick, “the guys played at a high level while staying composed in a physical match.”
Tullahoma will look for another district win Friday when they host Marshall County for their last home district game. The Varsity game will start at 6 p.m. with a JV game following.