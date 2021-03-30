Down 1-0 at halftime, Tullahoma dominated ball possession in the second half and was able to find the equalizer Friday tying St. Andrew’s-Sewanee at 1 during Friday night’s matchup.
Tyler Rodgers gave the Mountain Lions the early edge over Tullahoma after an assist from Luke Garner in the first half. Justus Chadwick netted the score for the Wildcats with a second-half penalty to even the match.
Tullahoma (1-1-1, 1-1) was scheduled to host Page on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result from that match was unavailable.
The Wildcats are next slated to welcome in Lead Academy on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
During Friday’s, Tullahoma dominated ball possession and limited St. Andrew’s-Sewanee to just seven total shots on the night. However, it was the first shot of the night for the Mountain Lions that got them on the scoreboard and had the Wildcats trying to answer back the majority of the night.
After receiving a pass from Garner, Rodgers converted on his opportunity to put St. Andrew’s-Sewanee in front 1-0 just 15 minutes into the match. Rodgers gained possession on the top left corner of the keeper’s box and fired a laser into the right side of the net for the score.
Despite 10 shots in the first half, Tullahoma couldn’t find a way to answer back. Six of those shots in the first 40 minutes for the Wildcats were on frame.
Tullahoma followed that effort with 13 more shot attempts in the second half with eight of those on target. After not being able to convert on three opportunities to get a goal, the Wildcats converted in the 26th minute of play in the final period.
During a scrum for the ball inside the keeper’s box, the Mountain Lions were called for a foul, setting up Tullahoma with a penalty kick. Chadwick took that free shot for the Wildcats and converted after finding the top left corner of the net.
Shortly after finding the equalizer, Chadwick and the Wildcats had an opportunity to grab the lead over St. Andrew’s-Sewanee, but was unable to convert. At the 30th minute of play, Chadwick received a direct kick for the Wildcats.
However, Mountain Lions’ goalkeeper Ryan Ostrowski was there to get a hand on the ball to keep it out of the back of the net leaving the match tied at 1. Ostrowski had 13 saves for St. Andrew’s-Sewanee on the night, including a stellar one-handed play late in the second half.
With nearly two minutes left in the contest, Andrew Martin looked poised to score for Tullahoma. After getting a pass from Grant Chadwick, Martin hit a header, but Ostrowski was able to dive and just get his left on the ball, deflecting the ball out of bounds.
After Tullahoma dominated ball possession the majority of the second half, the Wildcat’s defense had to survive a last scoring effort by the Mountain Lions. It took until there were seven minutes left in the contest for St. Andrew’s-Sewanee to put up its first shot of the second half.
The Mountain Lions went on to put up three shots in the final seven minutes of play on Friday. Each time, Wildcats’ keeper Ethan Anderson was there for the grab. Anderson finished with five total saves during Friday’s match.