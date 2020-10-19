Due to an upset in West Tennessee, and Tullahoma continuing to stay perfect on the season, the Wildcats moved up to number two in this Monday's Class 4A rankings which were released by the Associated Press.
Tullahoma had previously held the number three slot in the polls, and had stayed there since Sept. 5, after defeating Marshall County 42-0 back in Lewisburg. The Wildcats had remained in that slot until this week's polls were released.
The bump up in the rankings for Tullahoma came after previously-ranked No. 2 Hardin County lost 27-14 at Lexington. The win allowed Lexington to move up to the fifth spot in the polls, after previously being ranked ninth. Hardin County fell to number seven in the polls following Friday's loss.
Elizabethton stayed on top of the Class 4A rankings after notching a 44-10 at Greeneville last week. Marshall County comes in third in the state polls, while Creekwood followed in the fourth slot.
Tullahoma is coming off of a 31-0 win at Lawrence County last Friday night and will next host Nolensville this Friday. With the victory in Lawrenceburg, the Wildcats moved to 8-0 on the year and additionally earned a seat into the playoffs.
A win over the Knights this week would allow Tullahoma to win its first Region 4-4A Title. Senior night ceremonies will take place before Friday night’s matchup and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.