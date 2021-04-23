Tullahoma struck early for a pair of goals against the CSHTEA Patriots and it was enough to allow the Wildcats to score the 2-1 home win Tuesday night.
Just two minutes into regulation, Tullahoma struck for the early score. Justus Chadwick was able to capitalize on a pass from Tucker Anderson. After receiving ball possession, Chadwick fired off a shot to put his team up 1-0 in the opening minutes.
That lead was short-lived, though, as CSHTEA scored to even the contest. After gaining possession, the Patriots netted the game-tying goal just seven minutes into play.
Three minutes later, the Wildcats gained the lead, this time for good as Chadwick added his second score of the contest. This time Chadwick received a pass from Ethan Anderson and connected to put Tullahoma in front 2-1 with 30 minutes still left in the first half.
Three minutes into the second half, the Wildcats found themselves short a player after he received his third yellow card of the contest. Despite having a man down on the field, Tullahoma was able to preserve a second-half shutout to secure the victory.
“We are very proud of the hard work and desire to finish the second half with a shutout,” said THS Head Coach Richie Chadwick.
The Wildcats (5-4-1, 2-4) will close out district play Tuesday when it hosts Central Magnet. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.