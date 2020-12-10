After dominating Rockvale 60-21 early on Tuesday, the Tullahoma High School boys wrestling team was able to hold on for a 39-33 home win over Siegel to move to 3-0 on the season.
Late in the matchup, the Wildcats held a 34-12 advantage, before the Stars reeled off four-straight wins to cut their deficit to 34-33. Two of those victories for Siegel came from forfeit (six points) as Matthew Moffitt (113) and Thomas Morris (120) went unopposed in their matchups.
Carl Montgomery notched the first win for Siegel, after he pinned Brayden Johnson 42 seconds into the 106-pound bout. Noah Creque added a 7-2 decision (three points) over Beau Banks in the 126-pound match to pull his team within a point.
Fifteen seconds later, the match was over and Tullahoma sealed the victory. Caleb Adkins was able to quickly take down Pepsi Phomthisene and then scored the pin (six points) to allow the Wildcats to capture the victory. Following his win, Adkins celebrated and was called for taunting the Siegel bench and Tullahoma was docked a point in its overall score.
Early on, the Stars took control after winning the first two bouts of the match. Noah Harvel (138) and Bronson Clark (145) both won their matchups by pin to put Siegel in front 12-0.
However, Tullahoma won seven-straight matchups to pull ahead 34-12. Elijah Cowan led off the wins for the Wildcats with a 12-2 major decision (four points) over Quentin Groves in the 152-pound bout.
Rex Nunley followed with a second-round pin to make it a 12-10 contest. Nunley pinned Eithan Rice with 17 seconds remaining in the second period of the 160-pound matchup.
Cadan Avans (170) put Tullahoma in front 13-12 after holding on for an 8-6 decision over Austin Watson. Avans led 6-0 at the end of the second period and was able to land a take down in the final round that led him to the victory.
Trint Partin (182) won his matchup by forfeit, before Jimmy Pearson gave Tullahoma a 25-12 advantage. Pearson pinned Daeqwan Richardson with 59 seconds left in the first round of the 195-pound bout.
Christian Jordan (220) followed with a 10-4 decision over Connor Milhorn. Camryn Potuck then pinned Cordell Parker with a minute left in the first round of the 285-pound match.
Prior to the win over the Stars, Tullahoma jumped on Rockvale and led 42-0 before capturing the 60-21 victory.
Adkins, Cole Morse (138), Jack Damron, Cowan and Nunley all won their matchups by pins to give the Wildcats a 30-0 advantage. Avans followed by winning by forfeit after Jeremiah Simmons was injured during the matchup. Partin followed by quickly pinning Nathan Weinraugh to give Tullahoma a commanding 42-0 lead.
Rockvale got into the scoreboard after Cole Greeting defeated Pearson by way of a 9-2 decision, to cut his team’s deficit to 42-3. Jordan answered right back with a pin for Tullahoma to put the Wildcats up 48-3.
Brady Owen added another victory for Rockvale after he pinned Potuk in 42 seconds. Jaydon Lee (106) followed with a victory for Tullahoma to make the score 54-9.
Jerell Johnson (113) and Lance Miles (120) each won by forfeit for Rockvale, before Banks added the final win for Tullahoma after he pinned Parker Sparks.
Early in the season, Tullahoma Head Coach Al Morris said he just wanted to see his team get out there and compete. With questions surrounding if wrestling was going to able to take place due to COVID-19, he’s just happy his team is out on the mats.
“It’s been good for us,” Al said. “We actually have more boys than we have ever had committed to offseason wrestling. The kids have excited. They have a great attitude. We’ve got a good veteran group of kids and a crop of new kids. I can say a lot of them were eager during the pandemic with being quarantined and are ready to get out and do something.”
During the preseason, Al said one of the bigger difficulties was maintaining his roster. With the ongoing pandemic, the Wildcats’ coach said that some of his wrestlers didn’t have their full mind on the sport.
“It’s been a feat trying to keep them focused,” Al said. “The whole time you’ve heard that winter sports weren’t going to happen. There have been doubt from the kids. It’s been hard to keep our kids mindset toward wrestling. Once we’ve been able to get them in the practice room, their minds and attitudes have changed completely and I think they are ready to start wrestling.”
On the girls’ side, Tullahoma is dealing with some of those same issues. In fact, head coach Jenna Morris saw some of her wrestlers opt out of this season.
“We’ve kind of had to roll with the punches and go with who we are able to have here,” Jenna said. “We’ll have to pick them back up when we can pick them back up. As far as on the girls’ side, I did lose three wrestlers due to COVID. Their parents weren’t comfortable with them wrestling this year, so they didn’t come back out.”
Morris added that those who did decide to come out for this season have been working hard. Even when they weren’t able to practice at school, she knows that her grapplers were putting in outside work.
“My experienced wrestlers have really used this time, even when we couldn’t come open the doors, they gathered at another wrestler’s house and worked out, even multiple times a day,” Jenna said. “They were really motivated to get better. They really had nothing else to do and it made them appreciate what they have here.”
Early in the season, Tullahoma has already seen one match get cancelled due to the pandemic. Both wrestling coaches are expecting those chances to continue throughout the remainder of the season.
“It changes every other day,” Jenna said. “Normal tournaments that we host aren’t able to happen due to capacity limits. It looks like most of our schedule is going to be dual meets on weekends with one or two teams and getting matchups there. The schedule is going to look a lot different.”
Tullahoma wrestling did officially open the season on Dec. 4 with a 40-35 home win over Eagleville.
The Wildcats trailed 25-18 late, but momentum changed at the 126-pound bout when Banks won his matchup for the Wildcats via way of a forfeit. Adkins followed with a pinfall (six points) victory to put Tullahoma in front for good 30-25. Adkins pinned Kaleb Snitzer just 58 seconds into the 132-pound matchup.
Eagleville answered with a major decision victory (four points) to trim its deficit to 30-29. Gabriel Pennington defeated Cody Agnell 12-1 during the 138-pound bout.
Tullahoma followed with 10-straight points to secure the match. Jerzy Hendrix (145) first notched a major decision victory over Erik Johnson after picking up a 12-4 win. Cowan (152) followed by going unopposed in his match to score a forfeit.
With the victory in hand, the Wildcats forfeited their final matchup at 160, giving Donevin Darnell the win for Eagleville.
Early in Thursday’s matchup, Tullahoma fell behind 7-0 after losing the first two matchups. Wyatt McLemore gave Eagleville the first win after he defeated Avans with a 17-5 major decision in the 170-pound matchup. Jason Dennis followed by beating Partin by way of a 7-2 decision (three points).
Tullahoma countered with three-straight wins, all coming by pinfall to pull ahead 18-7. Pearson (195) pinned Matthew Garber with 26 seconds left in the first round. Brett Smith (220) followed with a second-round win over Oscar Guerra, before Potuck (285) won in the third round over Joseph Williamson.
However, Eagleville answered with three-straight wins to grab a 25-18 advantage. Tanner Hatchell (106) first pinned Lee in 20 seconds. Jacob Pennington (113) followed with a third-round win over Caiden Mears, before Zachary Lewis (120) won by forfeit.
On the girls’ side, Tullahoma picked up just one win in five matches. Erin Douglas was the lone Lady Wildcat to garner a win, which came in the final match. Douglas pinned Sara Crosslin in 18 seconds of the 170-pound matchup.
Prior to that final match, Coffee County had won the previous four matchups all by way of pins. Paryss DeShane, MaryAnne Walker, Mary Wolfrum and Lyra Leftwich all scored victories for the Lady Raiders.
Tullahoma followed that effort with a much more dominant effort this past Tuesday, after winning six of their seven matches. Divine Desilets, Emma Brown, Katy Champion and Olivia Hogan all scored wins. Isabell Petty also picked up a pair of victories for the Lady Wildcats.
Both Champion and Desilets are returning state medalists. As a junior, Champion took second place during last year’s state tournament, while Desilets placed third.
Following Thursday’s victories, Tullahoma is scheduled to head to Sequatchie County on Tuesday for a pair of matches. The Wildcats were take on both Cumberland and Sequatchie counties.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to host Riverdale and Shelbyville Thursday. Matches are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.