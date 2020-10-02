The Tullahoma boys bowling team was nearly perfect against Franklin County Wednesday, only losing five individual matches on its way to picking up a 22-5 road victory in their season opener.
For Harley Penn personally, his second game came just one pin away from perfection. After 11-straight strikes, Penn just missed completing the perfect game. On his final roll, the 10-pin wouldn’t fall down as Penn finished with a score of 299.
Prior to that second set, Tullahoma had already taken the lead over Franklin County after winning four of the six individual matchups. The Wildcats added two more points to their score after leading the opening game in pins, 1,050-906, in order to take a 6-2 advantage.
Josh Frank recorded the first win for Tullahoma on the year, after he defeated Haylee Powell 184-156. AJ Matelstreet then added a 168-111 victory over Axel Suarez for the Wildcats. Gunnar Klein scored a 169-120 win over Angel Fornecker and Penn notched the final win in the opening set, beating Jimmy Sheilds 194-151.
Tullahoma once again recorded four individual wins in the second game of the match. The Wildcats also led the second set in pins, 1,181-936, to open up a 16-4 advantage.
Frank once again led off play with a win for Tullahoma and this time he defeated Shields 200-128. Caden Savard followed with a 183-137 victory over Angel Fornecker. Elijah Wood recorded a 192-100 win over Anna Fornecker, before Penn closed out the second set with a 299-197 win over Powell.
Tullahoma won five of the individual matchups in the final set and also led in pins, 1,113-883. The Wildcats received the final three points of the day after leading the whole match in pins, 3,344-2,725, going on to score the 22-5 victory.
Frank recorded the first win for Tullahoma in the final set, after he downed Shields 165-134. Savard followed by notching a 200-132 win over Angel Fornecker. Wood then defeated Suarez 198-88. Matelstreet secured a 199-138 victory over Anna Fornecker before Penn closed out the match with a 204-178 win over Powell.
Tullahoma will have a while before its next slate of matches. Both the Tullahoma girls and boys team will host Columbia Central on Oct. 12. Tullahoma will then head to Santa Fe on Oct. 15. Both matches are scheduled to get underway at 3:30 p.m.