After trailing 25-18 late, Tullahoma controlled the remainder of the match and went on to open the boys wrestling season with a 40-35 home win over Eagleville last Thursday.
Momentum changed at the 126-pound bout when Beau Banks won his matchup for the Wildcats via way of a forfeit (six points). Caleb Adkins followed with a pinfall (six points) victory to put Tullahoma in front for good 30-25. Adkins pinned Kaleb Snitzer just 58 seconds into the 132-pound matchup.
Eagleville answered with a major decision victory (four points) to trim its deficit to 30-29. Gabriel Pennington defeated Cody Agnell 12-1 during the 138-pound bout.
Tullahoma followed with 10-straight points to secure the match. Jerzy Hendrix (145) first notched a major decision victory over Erik Johnson after picking up a 12-4 win. Elijah Cowan (152) followed by going unopposed in his match to score a forfeit.
With the victory in hand, the Wildcats forfeited their final matchup at 160, giving Donevin Darnell the win for Eagleville.
Early in Thursday’s matchup, Tullahoma fell behind 7-0 after losing the first two matchups. Wyatt McLemore gave Eagleville the first win after he defeated Cadan Avans with a 17-5 major decision in the 170-pound matchup. Jason Dennis followed by beating Trinton Partin by way of a 7-2 decision (three points).
Tullahoma countered with three-straight wins, all coming by pinfall to pull ahead 18-7. Jimmy Pearson (195) Pinned Matthew Garber with 26 seconds left in the first round. Brett Smith (220) followed with a second-round win over Oscar Guerra, before Camryn Potuck (285) won in the third round over Joseph Williamson.
However, Eagleville answered with three-straight wins to grab a 25-18 advantage. Tanner Hatchell (106) first pinned Jaydon Lee in 20 seconds. Jacob Pennington (113) followed with a third-round win over Caiden Mears, before Zachary Lewis (120) won by forfeit.
On the girls side, Tullahoma opened its season with a 24-6 loss to Coffee County. Erin Douglas was the lone Lady Wildcat to garner a win, which came in the final match. Douglas pinned Sara Crosslin in 18 seconds of the 170-pound matchup.
Prior to that final match, Coffee County had won the previous four matchups all by way of pins. Paryss DeShane, MaryAnne Walker, Mary Wolfrum and Lyra Leftwich all scored victories for the Lady Raiders.
Tullahoma was scheduled to host Siegel and Rockvale on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the results of those matchups were unavailable. Both Tullahoma squads are scheduled to head to Independence on Saturday.