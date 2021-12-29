Tullahoma football proved its dominance during the 2021 season. The Wildcats finished their season with a perfect 15-0 record and brought home their first-ever state championship trophy after defeating two-time defending state champion Elizabethton at the BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga this past December. The Wildcats extended their list of accomplishments this past week, as 18 players were named All-Region players, and two coaches received honors.
Quarterback Ryan Scott was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Scott had a total of 2,082 passing yards during the 2021 season and rushed for a total of 495 yards. Scott rushed for nine touchdowns and threw for another 22. He had a total of 2,577 yards during his senior season. His play during the BlueCross Bowl earned him a Most Valuable Player honor. During the state game against the Elizabethton Fighting Cyclones, Scott had 12 completions for 124 yards. He rushed for one touchdown and had 16 carries for 88 yards.
Offensive Lineman Ian Poe was named Lineman of the Year. Coming in at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Poe assisted in multiple touchdowns throughout the season. Poe had a total of 48 “pancakes” his senior year, garnering him the breakfast food moniker. Poe has committed to continue his football career at Austin Peay State University for the Governers.
Krys Uselton was named Special Teams Player of the Year. Although Uselton will forever be remembered by his interception to win the state championship, he was first a special teams player for the Wildcats. Uselton joined the Tullahoma team this fall as a senior. Uselton returned the ball for 246 yards on punt returns. As he improved on the field, Uselton started playing on all sides of the ball.
Uselton had a total of seven touchdowns and accounted for 578 all-purpose yards. He also had six interceptions this season, one being the game-winning catch against Elizabethton. With 35 solo tackles, he was a force to be reckoned with.
After being named the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year, Justus Chadwick added to his list of achievements as he was named All-Region Kicker of the year. Chadwick had 80 kickoffs this year with a total of 61 touchbacks. He punted for a total of 636 yards. Chadwick scored 81 points this season for the Wildcats with his powerful and accurate boot. He attempted 65 point after touchdowns and was successful 63 times.
Defensive first team
Owen Stroop
Owen Stroop had an impressive season on the field for the Wildcats, securing 54 tackles, including three tackles for loss, one being a sack against Marshall County. Stroop caused one fumble this year, which won the Wildcats their game against the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds in the regular season. He also had two interceptions this year and two fumble recoveries. Stroop was the missile on punt coverage this year, as he blocked one punt against Montgomery Central, which was returned for a touchdown.
Brandon Painter
Of all the Wildcats, Painter is known as one of the hardest workers. With 86 solo tackles, Painter was all over the field on defense. He had 11 tackles for loss, three of them being sacks. He also caused two fumbles and had four fumble recoveries of his own. Painter ended up scoring two touchdowns this year, one being against Montgomery Central on a blocked punt, and the other against the Haywood Tomcats in the playoffs.
Cayden Tucker
Cayden Tucker was the commander on the defensive side of the ball this season, going all out on every play. He notched 80 tackles on the year, with five of those being tackles for loss. Tucker also had one interception and two fumble recoveries to his stats this year.
Cadden Bradford
Defensive lineman Cadden Bradford also played a major role on the Tullahoma defense. Bradford logged 47 total tackles, 11 for loss. Bradford also had seven sacks this year and caused two fumbles for the home team.
Offensive First team
Jacob Dixon
Jacob Dixon was a versatile player and played on all sides of the ball, but was recognized for his work on offense. Dixon had nine touchdowns for the Wildcats this year, as well as 887 receiving yards for the season. Dixon had a total of 1,172 all-purpose yards with his work on all sides of the field.
KeiShawn Cummings
At the beginning of the year, KeiShawn Cummings told The News that he wanted to rush for 1,000 yards his senior year. He ended up besting that goal by 2 yards, garnering a total 1,002 rushing yards. On his way to becoming a member of the 1,000-rushers club, he rushed for 19 touchdowns and seven receptions this year. Cummings ended the year with 110 receiving yards, with his longest reception a 36-yarder against Coffee County Central High School. In total, Cummings had 20 touchdowns for 120 points and had 1,112 all-purpose yards this year.
Jaden Taylor
Jaden Taylor served as the Wildcats’ starting center in 2021, rarely missing a snap. He was the centerpiece to the Tullahoma offense, allowing the Wildcats to dominate offensively all year.
Logan Crouch
Offensive lineman Logan Crouch held the front line together. Crouch took charge and dominated on the field, occasionally on the opposite side of the ball. On defense, he had 26 tackles, six of them for a loss.
Second team
Joe Duncan
Wide receiver Joe Duncan had a total of four touchdowns on the season. With a total of 21 receptions, he accounted for 409 yards on his own. Duncan also served as part of the kickoff return team on special teams, securing 175 yards on kickoff returns alone. In total Duncan had 584 all-purpose yards for the Wildcats.
Jaxon Sheffield
Junior Jaxon Sheffield was a key player in the Wildcat offense, showing his strength with 117 carries. He rushed for a total of 672 yards and made it into the end zone nine times for Tullahoma. Sheffield also had three receptions this year. He also had 41 receiving yards this season, for a total 713 yards.
Will Partin
Senior Will Partin snagged two critical interceptions as well as one fumble recovery for the Wildcats in 2021. In addition to his crucial defensive plays, Partin had a total 32 tackles on the year.
Landon Foutch
Landon Foutch had a total of 32 tackles this season. During the playoffs, Foutch secured two crucial fumble recoveries against the Haywood County Tomcats. Then in the state title game against the Cyclones, Foutch had one tackle for loss. Foutch’s coverage earned him four interceptions throughout the season, even scoring on one of those picks against the Glencliff Colts to end regular season play.
Zech Swiger
Zech Swiger was a newcomer to the field who joined the Wildcat squad this year. He had a total of five solo tackles this season and caused two fumbles, one of which took place during the state championship match.
Cameron Robinson
Cameron Robinson came into the game as the backup center, taking over after an injury to starting center Jaden Taylor in the Wildcats’ playoff run. Once he took over the position, he also never missed a snap. Robinson also played on both sides of the ball, proving his defensive prowess as well as his offensive talent. On defense Robinson had 28 solo tackles and one sack during the Glencliff game. Robinson was also able to log a scoop-and-score against the Creek Wood Red Hawks—his first-ever touchdown as a Wildcat. In total, Robinson notched two fumble recoveries and caused one fumble in 2021.