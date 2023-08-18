The Tullahoma middle school bounced back from their first loss of the season last week to the tune of a 46-12 beat down of North.

North began the game with a touchdown on the opening possession, taking a 6-0 lead early in the game. The ‘Cats answered back quickly as Landon Norwood scored a touchdown, and they added a 2-point conversion to take the lead 8-6 with around five minutes left in the first quarter. North scored again in the first quarter on a fake punt pass for a 40-yard touchdown, to go back up 12-8. That is where the scoring for North ended, as the Wildcats shut them out the remainder of the game.

