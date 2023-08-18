The Tullahoma middle school bounced back from their first loss of the season last week to the tune of a 46-12 beat down of North.
North began the game with a touchdown on the opening possession, taking a 6-0 lead early in the game. The ‘Cats answered back quickly as Landon Norwood scored a touchdown, and they added a 2-point conversion to take the lead 8-6 with around five minutes left in the first quarter. North scored again in the first quarter on a fake punt pass for a 40-yard touchdown, to go back up 12-8. That is where the scoring for North ended, as the Wildcats shut them out the remainder of the game.
The next Tullahoma drive ended on a fourth down inside their own 20-yard line. On the ensuing drive by North, Tullahoma took the ball back on an interception. The very next play was a touchdown run for the Wildcats. After the Bradyn Scott run for the 2-point try was successful, the lead was 16-12. The ‘Cats forced a turnover on downs on the next drive by the Gators. That led to another score for Tullahoma on a Zion Jeffery run. The 2-point try was converted on a pass to Michael Palmer from Scott. Tullahoma now lead 22-12. They tried to score one more time before the half, but the drive resulted in an interception inside the 10-yard line. North took a knee to go into the half only down 10.
Tullahoma scored touchdown on all three of their drives in the second half. Scott scored two of the team’s scores in the half on runs. The last score by Scott was a 40-yard run at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Jeffery scored the other touchdown on a long run. The Wildcats defense forced punts and turnover on downs on the drives in-between the scoring drives. The only drive the Gators had in the second half that moved the ball deep into the ‘Cats territory was the final drive of the game, but time ran out before they were able to score. The final score of the game was 46-12.
The Wildcats will travel to Lawrenceburg on Tuesday to play E.O. Coffman for their first road game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.