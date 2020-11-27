Following a third quarter that saw five lead changes, Tullahoma was able to pull ahead for good and held on for a 70-63 win over Grundy County in Tuesday’s home opener.
Entering the final period of play, the Wildcats trailed 53-52 after a back-and-forth battle in the third quarter. Grundy County knocked down the opening basket of the fourth quarter to grab a 55-52 advantage.
Following that shot though, Tullahoma went on to dominate the period and quickly took a 60-55 lead, before opening up a 70-60 advantage in the final minutes of play.
Joe Duncan did the bulk of the scoring early in the final quarter for the Wildcats as he put up six points in the final period of play. Ryan Scott also added some clutch shots, first hitting a 3-pointer, before he added a late 3-pointer to also finish the fourth quarter with six points.
It was Jacob Dixon though who put the Wildcats in front for good. After Duncan hit a basket, Dixon knocked down a 3-pointer to put Tullahoma in front 57-55 with 6:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Tuesday’s game was the first of the year that Tullahoma Head Coach Jason Welch had his full roster. During the first week of the season, the Wildcats were left without eight players due to football season still ongoing. The Wildcats year on the gridiron ended Nov. 20 with a 15-14 loss to Nolensville in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“It’s a blessing to get them out there,” Welch said. “Friday night killed me when they got beat. I felt so bad and they had played so well. I just want to give a congratulations to that program and Coach [John] Olive. He and his staff are some of the best in the state.
“It’s so exciting to have those players back though,” he added. “We’ve had so much fun at practice these last two days. There was a lot of rust tonight. If we can get football out of us by mid-December, life will be good. We just have to continue to battle and work on the fundamental things.”
From the opening tipoff on Tuesday, Tullahoma found itself in a back-and-forth battle with Grundy County. The Wildcats were able to gain the upper hand after one quarter though, and led 17-15 after the first period.
Krys Uselton led Tullahoma with nine points in the opening quarter as the junior point guard knocked down a 3-pointer to start the game, before adding three other field goals. Duncan added four points in the opening period, while Will Partin and Tevin Cox each hit baskets.
The Yellow Jackets began to take control in the second quarter and at one point opened up a seven-point advantage in the period. However, Tullahoma was able to close its deficit down to 35-31 heading into halftime.
Uselton put up five in the second quarter for the Wildcats, while Duncan hit three free throws in the period. Jakobe Thomas, Scott and Partin each added a field goal in the second quarter for the Wildcats.
Tullahoma and Grundy County slugged it out in the third quarter as the teams combined for five different lead changes in the period. Uselton and Duncan combined for 18 points for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets led 53-52 entering the final quarter.
Jaden Ruehling, Braxton Morris and Thaddaeus Blackburn combined for 16 points in the third quarter for the Yellow Jackets. After Ruehling was able to get inside the lane for baskets, Morris followed with a pair of clutch 3-pointers to help give his team the advantage heading into the final period of play.
After Duncan and Scott each scored six points in the final quarter, Dixon also hit his clutch 3-pointer for Tullahoma. Partin added a basket, while Uselton rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats.
Uselton led Tullahoma in scoring and he put up 25 points in the victory. Duncan added 21 points for the Wildcats in the win.
Scott finished his night with eight points for Tullahoma, while Partin added six points. Jakobe Thomas scored five points for the Wildcats, while Dixon finished with three points and Cox added two points.
Tullahoma (1-2) is next scheduled to head to Summertown on Tuesday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.