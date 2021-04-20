After leading the majority of Saturday, the Wildcats needed a rally to get past Rockvale 5-4 at home to end last week’s slate of games on a positive note.
Tullahoma previously split a district series with Lincoln County as each team garnered the home win. The Wildcats then dropped a 6-2 ballgame to Riverdale Friday night, before securing the comeback win against the Rockets Saturday.
Heading into the sixth inning, Tullahoma held a 3-0 lead over Rockvale. However, the Rockets plated four runs in the top of the frame to grab a 4-3 advantage.
That lead was short-lived though as the Wildcats answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ragan Tomlin led things off with a walk, while Cannon Emory followed with a single.
Jaxon Sheffield then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners over. With two outs, DJ Dillehay lined a double into left field, plating both Tomlin and Cannon to put Tullahoma up 5-4.
Dillehay also got the win on the mound after coming in to pitch the sixth inning. He was able to shut down Rockvale in the top of the seventh, getting the first two batters to ground out, before a lineout to end the contest.
In two innings, Dillehay surrendered two runs, one of which was earned, on two hits. He additionally struck out two batters.
Joseph Duncan got the start on the hill for the Wildcats. In five-plus innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and a pair of walks. He also struck out two batters.
Tullahoma helped out its starting pitcher early Saturday with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sheffield led things off with a single and Dillehay drew a one-out walk. Both runners scored when Jayron Morris hammered a single into left field to put the Wildcats in front 2-0.
Morris reached base in his second at-bat after getting hit by the pitch with one out in the top of the third inning. However, he was out at second as Colton Emory grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Duncan and Tomlin followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases. Cannon also drew a walk in his plate appearance to plate his brother Colton to give Tullahoma a 3-0 lead.
Rockvale took control in the sixth before Tullahoma’s rally and pulled ahead 4-3. The Rockets had a four hits in the innings, which included a pair of doubles, and a Tullahoma error allowed another score.
Josiah Binford took the loss for Rockvale after coming in for relief. In an inning, he allowed a run, a walk on two hits and he also struck out a batter.
Austin Stewart got the start for the Rockets and tossed two innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and a pair of walks, while he additionally struck out a batter.
Braden McPherson threw three innings for Rockvale. He also allowed two runs, which came on a hit and four walks, while he additionally struck out two batters.
After falling behind 4-0 on Friday night against Riverdale, the Wildcats cut into their deficit with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. However, that was all Tullahoma could manage as the Warriors plated two more scores in the fourth in order to garner the 6-2 victory.
Riverdale jumped on the Wildcats early with two runs in the top of the first inning all on one swing. Bradley Pippin got ahold of a pitch and homered to left field to give the Warriors the early 2-0 lead.
William Wexler added another key extra-base hit Riverdale, this one coming in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Wexler hammered a double into center field that plated a pair of runs to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Tullahoma answered back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sheffield led off the frame with a double and scored when Dillehay also hit a double. Dillehay later scored on a passed ball to cut the Wildcats’ deficit down to 4-2.
Riverdale added its final runs in the top of the fourth inning. Eli Delk hit an RBI single and Brantley Bamberg followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Warriors up 6-2.
Brody Melton took the loss for the Wildcats on the mound. In three innings, he allowed four runs, two of which were earned, on three hits and four walks. He additionally struck out two batters.
Tomlin tossed .2 of an inning for Tullahoma and surrendered two unearned runs on a hit and a walk. Cannon threw 1.1 innings and allowed just a walk and struck out three batters.
Sheffield tossed the final two innings for the Wildcats and allowed a hit and a walk and struck out four batters.
The Wildcats (13-9, 5-3) were slated to open a district series with Shelbyville on Monday, which was scheduled to conclude Tuesday. The results from that series will be in Sunday’s issue of The News.
Following those pair of games with Shelbyville, Tullahoma is scheduled to host a pair of games on Thursday and one on Friday. The Wildcats will take on Grundy County at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, before facing Central Magnet at 6:45. Tullahoma will then welcome in Marshall County on Friday at 6:45 p.m.