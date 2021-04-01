Tullahoma stayed undefeated in District 8-AAA play this week after sweeping Franklin County in back-to-back games, and the Wildcats were able to garner wins in two completely different styles.
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Tullahoma trailed 6-1 at home in game one of the series. By the time the sixth inning concluded, the Wildcats grabbed a 7-6 advantage and held on for the victory.
Game two of the series featured a more dominant performance for Tullahoma. The Wildcats plated three runs in the top of the first inning and went on to capture a 10-1 win in Winchester.
Franklin County jumped on Tullahoma with a pair of runs during in the top of the third inning during Tuesday’s first matchup. The Wildcats answered with a run in the fourth inning, before the Rebels plated four more scores in the fifth to open up a 6-1 lead.
The Wildcats began chipping away at their deficit from that point and cut the score to 6-4 at the end of the fifth inning. With two outs in the bottom of the frame, DJ Dillehay got a hold of a pitch to left field for a solo home run to trim the score to 6-2.
William Zebick followed by drawing a walk in his at-bat. Two pitches later, James Sells hammered a two-run home run to left field for the Wildcat’s final score of the fifth inning.
After retiring Franklin County in order, Tullahoma added another two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab its first lead of the contest. Cayden Tucker and Joe Duncan reached on back-to-back one-out singles. Jaden Eggleston came in to pinch run for Tucker.
With two outs in the frame, Jacob Dixon lined a single into center field that plated Eggleston to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 6-5. Dillehay then reached on an error that plated both Duncan and Dixon to give Tullahoma the 7-6 edge.
Wyatt Lowe drew a walk to lead off the top of the seventh inning for Franklin County. Dillehay then came in to pitch the final inning for the Wildcats and struck out two of the three batters he faced to preserve the win for Tullahoma.
Brody Melton got the start for Tullahoma and received the no decision. In 4.1 innings pitched, he allowed four runs, two of which were earned, three hits and two walks while he additionally struck out seven batters.
Cannon Emory came in to pitch then and couldn’t record an out after he surrendered two runs, two walks and a hit. Evan Tomlin tossed 1.2 innings for the Wildcats and received the win. Tomlin allowed a pair of hits and a walk, but additionally struck out two batters.
Tuesday’s second game saw Tullahoma jump on Franklin County early with three runs in the top of the first inning in Winchester. With one out in the frame, Sells singled and then scored when Dillehay ripped a double into center field to put the Wildcats up 1-0.
Zebick followed by reaching on an error, while Melton worked a walk in his at-bat. Tomlin came in to pinch run for Zebick. Dillehay scored when Jayron Morris grounded into a fielder’s choice. Tomlin later scored when Tucker reached on an error to put the Wildcats up 3-0.
Franklin County answered back with its only run of the contest in the bottom of the first inning to trim the score to 3-1. That score held until Tullahoma plated three more runs in the fourth inning to grab a 6-1 advantage.
Tucker led off the top of the fourth with a single and scored on a two-out double by Dixon. Sells followed with an RBI triple into left field and later scored on a passed ball before the inning concluded.
Tullahoma tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Tucker once again was the catalyst in the frame and drew a walk during his at-bat.
Jaxon Sheffield followed with a one-out single, before Dixon scored on a wild pitch. Sheffield later scored when Tomlin grounded into a fielder’s choice to make it an 8-1 ballgame.
Dillehay led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple and scored when Eggleston ripped a single into left field. Eggleston later scored on a sacrifice fly as Morris picked up the RBI with a fly ball to left field to make it a 10-1 contest.
Zebick picked up the win for Tullahoma on the hill. In six innings, he allowed an unearned run on two hits and a pair of walks and struck out eight batters.
Trenton Sholey tossed the final inning for the Wildcats. He allowed two walks and struck out three batters.
Tullahoma (7-2, 4-0) was scheduled to travel to Summit Thursday, Siegel Friday and face Munford and Blackman in a double header in Murfreesboro Saturday. However, as of press time, the results of those contests were unavailable.
The Wildcats are next slated to open up a series against Lawrence County Monday. Game one of the series will take place in Lawrenceburg Monday, before wrapping up in Tullahoma Tuesday. First pitch on both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.