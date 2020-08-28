It took a while for Tullahoma’s offense to get rolling in Thursday’s 42-13 win, but once it did, Coffee County had a hard time slowing things down, as the Wildcats went on to dominate the 95th Annual Coffee Pot Game.
After putting three touchdowns in the season-opener against Shelbyville on Aug. 21, Jakobe Thomas mirrored that effort in Thursday’s victory. In fact, Thomas scored both of Tullahoma’s scores in the first half.
Late in the second quarter, the Wildcats scored first with an eight-play, 56-yard drive. Quarterback Ryan Scott was able to hit Thomas on fade route in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Justus Chadwick, who was perfect on his kicks all night, knocked in the extra point attempt, putting Tullahoma in front 7-0 with 4:51 left before halftime.
Coffee County answered right back with a score to tie the game back up with 50 seconds remaining in the second period. Connor Shemwell hit Kelvin Verge for a 28-yard touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 84-yard drive for the Red Raiders.
On the ensuing kickoff, Jakobe Thomas fielded the ball at Tullahoma’s 26-yard line. Thomas broke through the middle of the field, breaking a tackle on his way to putting the Wildcats in front 14-7 with 39 seconds left in the first half.
“I think the kickoff return at the end of the first half was huge,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “They drove the ball downfield, and put together a really, really solid drive to answer our score. I felt like the kickoff return by Jakobe gave momentum back to us… Jakobe’s very special. He’s one of the best athletes that we’ve had here in a while.”
After a defensive stop, Tullahoma padded its lead with points on its first offense drive of the third quarter. Scott hit Joe Duncan for a 40-yard touchdown with 7:52 left in the third period, giving the Wildcats a 21-7 advantage.
Four minutes later, Tullahoma added another touchdown as Thomas found the end zone for the third time on the night. This time, the senior rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, and the Wildcats took a 28-7 lead with 3:43 remaining in the third period.
Thomas finished his night with 108 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also added 17 receiving yards on three catches and a score.
Coffee County cut into its deficit as Shemwell and Verge once again connected for a long touchdown pass. This time, the duo combined for a 30-yard score with 1:15 left in the third quarter. The extra-point attempt was fumbled, making the score 28-13.
Tullahoma followed with a five-play touchdown drive to pull ahead 35-13. Jacob Dixon gave the Wildcats solid field position after returning the ensuing kickoff to the Red Raider’s 42-yard line. In his first game for the Wildcats, KeiShawn Cummings found pay dirt, running for a 2-yard score with 11:17 remaining in the ballgame.
After stopping Coffee County to a quick three-and-out, Tullahoma added its final score of the ballgame with 7:05 left in the contest. Backup quarterback DJ Dillehay reached the end zone, holding on to the football from 4 yards away to make the score 42-13.
Dillehay’s touchdown was set up by a 24-yard run by Cummings on the previous play. Cummings finished his night with 62 yards on 10 carries and a score.
Tullahoma put up 237 rushing yards in the Coffee Pot Game, finishing with a total of 355 yards. Scott completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns while being intercepted once. In the season opener, Scott completed five of his nine pass attempts for 187 yards and three scores, which now gives him five touchdowns on the year.
“He looked more like a first year starter tonight in his second ballgame. He didn’t quite play as well as he did last week,” Olive said. “You know what though? He was able to hang in there and was playing well the end of the game.”
Duncan reeled in two catches for Tullahoma in the win, totaling 73 yards and a score. Dixon added five catches for 19 yards.
Coffee County generated 215 yards of offense, 136 of which came through the air. Shemwell completed 11 of his 25 pass attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Verge had 62 receiving yards on three touchdowns and a pair of scores.
The Red Raiders were limited to 79 rushing yards. The bulk of those yards came from senior tailback Marshall Haney, who carried the ball 21 times for 63 yards.
Tullahoma (2-0) will step into Region 4-4A play next Friday night and head to Lewisburg to face Marshall County. The Tigers (1-0) are coming off a 24-6 win at Lincoln County.
“It’ll be a handful,” Olive said. “It will be a really physical ballgame. We’ll see if we can be standing at the end.”
Kickoff for next Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.