The Tullahoma Wildcats topped the Coffee County Red Raiders 54-41 on senior night, coming back in the fourth to claim victory.
Tullahoma started off with a strong lead, as they worked around the perimeter. Ethan Hargrove, Krystopher Uselton and Joseph Duncan all drained a 3-pointers to put the Wildcats ahead early. Uselton chalked up another two point, rocking the rim with a dunk. Grant Chadwick concluded the scoring in the first when he drained a single from the charity stripe. The Wildcats led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Uselton and Chadwick worked around the arch for three points each during the second. Brody Melton muscled his way to the basket for two points. The Wildcats kept a 20-17 lead going into the break.
However, the Raiders gained the lead during the third quarter. Deandre Jenkins and Uselton both drained 3-pointers. Jenkins took to the free throw line for two points. Ryan Scott chalked up one point at the line but the Wildcats slipped behind the Raiders 31-29 going into the final frame.
The Wildcats chalked up 25 points during the fourth quarter as the Raiders got into foul problems, repeatedly sending the Wildcats to the charity stripe. Tullahoma was 14-for-20 from the line on the evening.
Joseph Duncan and Scott both chalked up two points in the paint and three at the line during the fourth. Ethan Hargrove drained two free throw shots then worked into the paint to chalk up four points. Chadwick and Melton both worked in the paint for two points then drained a free throw. Jenkins the splashed a bomb from beyond the arc as the Wildcats cruised to victory behind their fourth quarter rally.
Tullahoma is set to host the Spring Hill Raiders Tuesday, Feb. 15. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time.