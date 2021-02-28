Midway through the third quarter, Friday’s Boys District 8-AAA Title Contest between Tullahoma and Coffee County looked poised to be a battle to the final buzzer in Manchester.
With 3:17 left in the third period, the Red Raiders took their first lead of the contest, pulling ahead 29-28. That all changed quickly, and Tullahoma outscored Coffee County 34-13 the remainder of the contest in order to notch the 62-42 victory.
In fact, the Wildcats shut out Coffee County the remainder of the third quarter to open up a 35-29 heading into the final period. The Raiders connected on the opening basket of the fourth quarter, but it was all Tullahoma as the Wildcats netted 27 points in the final eight minutes of play.
“It was like the dam broke for just a second,” said Tullahoma Head Coach Jason Welch. “We got two or three steals and the game went to a 15-point contest. The way both teams were scoring, 15 points felt like 25 points. It was really one of those deals where you felt like it was going to be hard for them to make it up.
“The boys just played really well. Everybody who played tonight was fantastic. We thought we had a chance to do this when the year started… The boys worked really hard.”
Both Tullahoma and Coffee County will get to host games in the first round of Monday’s Region 4-AAA Tournament. The Wildcats will host Stewarts Creek, while the Red Raiders welcome in Riverdale. Tipoff for both games is scheduled for roughly 7:30 p.m. and tickets must be pre-purchased using the GoFan app.
After Coffee County pulled in front with just over 3 minutes left in the third quarter, Tullahoma quickly struck back for points. Krys Uselton gave the Wildcats the lead again, while Jacob Dixon buried a 3-pointer to give his team a 33-29 advantage with 2:20 remaining in the third period.
Uselton and Dixon each went on to hit a free throw in the final minute of third quarter to give Tullahoma a 35-29 lead heading into the fourth period.
Trenton Scrivnor hit the first basket of the fourth quarter for Coffee County to trim his team’s deficit down to 35-31. Tullahoma countered with a 13-2 run and opened up a 48-33 advantage with 3:44 left in the contest.
Ryan Scott led the Wildcats with eight points during that stretch after the junior guard hit a pair of field goals and two free throws. Uselton added a field goal of his own and a 3-pointer for Tullahoma.
The Wildcats went on to score 12 more points during Friday’s victory, the bulk of which came at the free throw line. Will Partin hit the lone field goal in the final three minutes of play for Tullahoma, while Uselton added four free throws.
Ethan Hargrove, Dixon and Joe Duncan each connected on a pair of free throws and LaShawn Kimmons hit one of his own before the final buzzer sounded.
Tullahoma grabbed the early lead during Friday’s matchup and netted the first four points of the contest. However, Coffee County rallied and the teams were tied at 9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats started to take control with a quick 8-0 run to start the second period. Dixon and Scott each buried a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, while Uselton hit a basket to give Tullahoma a 17-9 lead with 4:43 left in the second quarter.
Coffee County answered right back though with a 10-2 run of its own to trim its deficit to 20-19. Scrivnor put up six points for the Red Raiders during that stretch, while Jaxon Vaughn and Connor Shemwell each scored two points.
Just before the first half concluded, Tullahoma padded its lead a little bit. After getting the ball down low, Brody Melton hit a field goal to give the Wildcats a 22-19 advantage at halftime.
Scott hit the first basket of the second half to increase Tullahoma’s lead to 24-19. Once again though, Coffee County countered and this time took its first lead of the contest. C.J. Anthony buried his second 3-pointer of the third quarter to put the Red Raiders up 29-28 with 3:17 remaining on the clock.
However, that lead was short-lived as 16 seconds later Uselton put the Wildcats up for good.
Uselton and Scott combined for 37 points in the victory. Uselton led the Wildcats with 19 points, while Scott finished with 18 points. Dixon also netted double figures and totaled 11 points for Tullahoma in the win.
Duncan went on to score six points for the Wildcats, while Melton put up three points. Hargrove and Partin each finished with two points, while Kimmons hit a free throw.
Scrivnor led Coffee County with 16 points, while Shemwell added nine points. Anthony added six points for the Red Raiders while Brady Vaughn scored three points. Kyle Farless, Hayden Hullett, Phineas Rollman and Jaxon Vaughn each added two points.