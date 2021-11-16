The Tullahoma Wildcats steamrolled over the Montgomery Central Indians with a 42-7 victory Friday night to advance to the quarterfinal round in the state playoffs. Head Coach John Olive also achieved a great accomplishment as he recorded his 200 win as the Wildcats head coach as he watched his squad go 12-0 with their impressive win over the eighth-ranked Indians.
The Tullahoma Wildcats struck early. Receiving the ball in the first half, the Wildcats pounced on their opportunities. KeiShawn Cummings broke through the Indian defense for a 27 yard touchdown. Justus Chadwick put the pigskin through the uprights to add an extra point. The Wildcats lead the Indians 7-0 with nine minutes left in the first quarter.
The Wildcat defense was able to hold the Indians offense to only 19 yards in the first half.
The Wildcats struck again when quarterback Ryan Scott fired the ball down the field to Joseph Duncan for a 40 yard touchdown pass. Justus Chadwick booted the ball into the night sky again for another point. The Wildcats lead 14-0 going into the second quarter.
The Wildcats dominated the second quarter, scoring 28 points in the second stanza.
Brody Melton was back on the field after an ankle injury back in October. Scott connected with Melton for a five yard touchdown pass. Justus Chadwick put up another point for the Wildcats with nine minutes left in the first half.
After the Wildcats defense held the Montgomery Central offense, senior Owen Stroop was able to block the resulting Indian punt. Evan Tomlin scooped the ball up for another Tullahoma touchdown. Justus Chadwick put the ball through the uprights once again to put the Wildcats ahead 28-0.
The Wildcats were persistent. Quarterback Ryan Scott found Joe Duncan again for a 39 yard touchdown. Five Star kicker Justus Chadwick’s extra point was successful with four minutes left in the first half.
The Wildcats were still hungry for more. Malik Grizzard had a huge play as he recovered a fumble at the Montgomery Central 21-yard line. Jaxon Sheffield then made the Indians pay for the miscue as he battled his way into the end zone for the Wildcats. Grant Chadwick booted the ball through the goalposts for an extra point. The Wildcats topped the Indians 42-0 at halftime.
The Indians were able to sneak their way through the Tullahoma defense in the fourth quarter for their only touchdown of the night. Daley Vincent pushed his way into the end zone for the lone touchdown. Zachary Pierce put the ball through the uprights for an extra point.
The Wildcats were victorious over the Indians and will host the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds Nov. 19 at Wilkins Stadium. T-TOWN tailgate will take place prior to the game. Third round kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.