Tullahoma opened the 2021 portion of its schedule late last week, first dominating in a 71-6 home win Thursday over Franklin County, before falling at home to Oakland 58-14 on Friday.
That loss to the Patriots was the first for the Wildcats on the year as prior to that matchup, Tullahoma opened the season with six-straight wins. The Wildcats are next scheduled to host both Cascade and Lawrence County this Thursday. Matches are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
During the beat down against Franklin County, Tullahoma actually lost its first matchup of the day. However, the Wildcats went on to pick up 12-straight victories.
Franklin County’s Zech Swiger picked up the lone win for the Rebels after he pinned Roark Konyndyk with 47 seconds remaining in the first round.
Camryn Potuk immediately got Tullahoma on the board after he pinned Marshall Jones 14 seconds into the second round of the 285-pound bout. Jaydon Lee (106) followed with a forfeit win for the Wildcats.
Caiden Mears (113) then added a technical fall (five points) victory over Daniel Martinez. When the match was called, Mears held a 22-7 advantage. From there, Tullahoma added six-straight wins by pins. Beau Banks (126), Cody Agnell (132), Caleb Adkins (138), Cole Morse (145), Elijah Cowan (152) and Rex Nunley all pinned their opponents to give the Wildcats a 53-6 lead.
Cadan Avans (170) won his matchup by forfeit, before Tullahoma closed out the match with two-straight pins. Trinton Partin (182) and Christian Jordan (195) both won their matchups with first-round victories.
Friday was a different story against Oakland as Tullahoma struggled early and lost the first nine bouts and fell behind 46-0. The Wildcats got on the board with back-to-back victories to cut its deficit down to 46-8.
Jerzy Hendrix scored the first win for Tullahoma after he notched a narrow 7-6 decision (three points) over Mabry Needham in the 145-pound matchup. Cowan followed by defeating Owen Kates by an 18-3 technical fall.
Tullahoma went on to lose two of the final three matchups. Avans picked up the final win for the Wildcats after he pinned Stephen Beasley in 34 seconds.