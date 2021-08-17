The Tullahoma High School football team stopped the Franklin County Rebels in their tracks during Friday night’s jamboree. The Wildcats pummeled their former rivals 38-5.
The Wildcats dominated the whole night as the Tullahoma squad was able to give reps to several players during their final tune up for the regular season. In first quarter, the varsity squad shut the Rebels down.
With the standard being set by the varsity, the junior varsity and younger players got to see the gridiron with the same grit. The last quarter was totally devoted to freshman playing time and they showed out.
The Tullahoma defense was the reason for the early Wildcat touchdown. Senior Cayden Tucker made an interception at the Franklin County 32 yard line. The Wildcat offense took over and quarterback Ryan Scott launched a touchdown pass to Brody Melton to set the tone in the one-sided affair.
“I think Ryan is a senior leader. He has now had a complete season which he started. He now also has a preseason which he didn’t have last year. I thought Ryan did well tonight, and he will do well throughout this year,” Head Coach John Olive said.
During the next possession, KeiShawn Cummings broke away for 66-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 13-0. Five star kicker, Justus Chadwick added the extra points for the first two touchdowns, bringing the Wildcats to a 14-0 lead.
The Rebels were no match for the Wildcat defense. Will Partin intercepted the ball at the Franklin County 35 giving the ‘Cats a chance to score again. With the ensuing Wildcat drive stalling at the 29 yard line, Justus Chadwick booted a 46-yard field goal to pull the Wildcats ahead 17-0.
With a quick turnaround, the ‘Cats got another shot at scoring. Second string quarterback Wade Collins took over at the Tullahoma 35-yard-line. Junior Jaxon Sheffield ran 35 yards to the shadow of the end zone and then did the honors for the third Tullahoma touchdown of the night. Grant Chadwick kicked the extra point to bring the Wildcats to a 24-0 lead.
Franklin County finally killed the skunk when their kicker made a field goal during the second quarter, bringing the score 24-3. Trying to improve their score again, the Rebels pushed the Wildcats completely back to score a safety just before halftime.
Keeping the pace in the second half with a strong defense, the Wildcats stirred up another interception. Zane Hopf made the interception at the Tullahoma 9-yard-line. Then freshman Khani Johnson retrieved the ball off a fumble and returned to the end zone for a 72-yard scoop-and-score touchdown for the Wildcats, making it 31-5.
“I saw a freshman defender tonight, Trevaughn Palmer. I thought he had some really good hits,” Coach Olive said.
The freshman put an exclamation at the end of the win with another touchdown from a turnover at the 4-yard-line. Caden Finchum completed a touchdown pass to Bronson Bunch, bringing the score to 37-5. The extra point was kicked by freshman Gunnar Green to top off the score at 38-5.
“I feel that the first team did what they needed to do in the first quarter. They set the tempo and everyone else played hard,” Coach Olive said after the victory.
“[The Freshman] are more athletic than I thought they would be. I think they will be a very enjoyable class for everyone to watch,” Coach Olive comments.
The next time the freshman will see the gridiron will be during their freshman game on Monday Aug. 23 in Shelbyville.