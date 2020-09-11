The second half spiraled out of control for Franklin County as the Rebels turned the ball over four times in the final two quarters and Tullahoma took advantage, going on to pick up the 41-7 road win on Friday.
“I thought our defense was solid,” said Wildcats’ Head Coach John Olive. “We were struggling all night long as a team, but our defense, even on a night where they are struggling a bit, was solid.
"Fortunately for us, Franklin County missed a few plays," he added. "I thought Franklin County played tough until we got the turnovers from them and that kind of broke their spirit. Once again, our defensive played solid and that’s four-straight weeks that they’ve played solid.”
It was Franklin County who struck for the first score, before the Wildcats followed with 41 unanswered points. On Tullahoma’s second offensive possession, Wildcats’ quarterback Ryan Scott had his pass intercepted by Manny Scott. The Rebels’ defensive back broke free for a big return, giving his team the ball at Tullahoma’s 14-yard line.
A personal foul call on the Wildcats after the interception allowed Franklin County to take possession at the 7-yard line. On the next play, Dakota Waggoner gave the Rebels the lead after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter. Rylan Banks followed by making the extra-point attempt, giving Franklin County a 7-0 advantage.
Tullahoma answered right back with a 10-play scoring drive of its own. Scott and Jakobe Thomas capped off the possession as the duo connected for a 7-yard touchdown with 10:26 left in the second period. Justus Chadwick knocked in the extra point to tie the game 7.
Thomas added another touchdown for the Wildcats with just over two minutes left before halftime. Thomas was able to return a punt 45 yards for a touchdown with 2:24 remaining in the first half, putting Tullahoma in front 14-7.
In the third quarter, Franklin County turned the ball over on back-to-back drives and the Wildcats took full advantage. Waggoner fumbled the ball on the Rebels’ second possession of the second half, giving Tullahoma the ball at the Franklin County 17-yard line.
Two plays later, Thomas reached the end zone for the third time on the night. This time, Thomas reached pay dirt after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown to put Tullahoma in front 21-7 with 7:15 left in the third quarter.
On the Rebels’ next series, quarterback Ke’Andre Johnson had his pass intercepted by Adam Owens, giving Tullahoma possession at the Franklin County 26-yard line. After Scott lost a yard on the first play of the Wildcats’ series, the THS quarterback hit Brody Melton for a 27-yard touchdown, making the score 28-7 with 5:39 remaining in the third period.
Tullahoma added another third-quarter score with 26 seconds left on the clock. On a keeper, Scott was able to break through the middle of the field, running for a 28-yard touchdown to make the score 35-7.
The Rebels once again fumbled the ball away as the snap got away from Johnson and Tullahoma’s Cadden Bradford was there for the recovery at the Franklin County 1-yard line. KeiShawn Cummings punched the ball into the end zone on the next play for the Wildcats. Grant Chadwick’s extra-point attempt was no good, moving the score to 41-7 just 21 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Tullahoma finished its night with 297 yards, 262 of which came on the ground. Thomas had 69 carries on six rushing attempts for the Wildcats, while Scott added 62 yards on 10 carries. Scott completed three of his 11 pass attempts for 48 yards and a touchdown, while being intercepted once.
“We’ve got to get back to being able to throw the football,” Olive said. “You have to be able to throw the ball to keep teams off balance. Eventually, somebody is going to be just a strong and physical as we are and they’ll stuff that running game.
“You can gain some yards like that, but you can’t gain them consistently enough to get first down after first down,” he added. “You add the throwing game and then all of a sudden, it just changes the game because they can’t drop those extra players down into the box to help out against the run.”
Franklin Count was limited to 126 total yards in the game with the majority of those coming through the air. Johnson completed four of his 13 pass attempts for 70 yards and was intercepted once. The Rebels only ran for 56 rushing yards, led by Scott who carried the ball six times for 24 yards.
As of press time, the Wildcats are unsure about when their next game will be. Tullahoma was originally scheduled to host Spring Hill for homecoming on Friday. However, due to COVID-19, the Raiders may not be able to participate in that contest and Tullahoma will need to find another opponent if possible.
According to Olive, Spring Hill will have an answer early next week about its status for Tullahoma’s homecoming contest.
“I really wanted them to have a decision made by today so we knew and could be planning ahead to try and decide how we are going to do things,” Olive said.
If the Wildcats do not play this coming Friday, they will automatically receive a win in the record column. Spring Hill’s record will go unaffected if it does not play Tullahoma.