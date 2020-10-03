With just over eight minutes left in the third quarter Friday, Brainerd cut Tullahoma’s lead down to 20-14. The Wildcats didn’t panic and instead, they scored three-straight touchdowns in order to secure a 41-14 homecoming win.
The Panthers weren’t Tullahoma’s first choice on opponent, as Nolensville was forced to reschedule its matchup against the Wildcats until Oct. 23. After that cancellation by the Knights, Tullahoma was able to secure Brainerd as its homecoming opponent.
“Our guys just rolled with the next punch,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “We were supposed to play Nolensville and then we don’t know if we are going to get to play or not… I’m just very thankful to Coach [Tyrus] Ward and Brainerd for coming over here to play football tonight.
“It was a good night. We needed to have a test. That was a team that took us into the fourth quarter and we needed that.”
Tullahoma led 20-8 at halftime, but a mistake by quarterback Ryan Scott allowed Brainerd to cut into its deficit. had a pass intercepted by Jaylyn Dupree, who returned it 80 yards for a Panthers’ touchdown with 8:13 remaining in the third quarter.
Nearly six minutes later, the Wildcats added to their lead. On third-and-goal, Scott held on to the football and scored from 7 yards out. Tullahoma was successful on a 2-point attempt, as KeiShawn Cummings scored to give his team a 28-14 lead with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter.
After forcing Brainerd to punt on its next possession, the Wildcats continued to score, pulling ahead 35-14. Scott once again reached the end zone, this time breaking free up the middle of the field on a 33-yard touchdown run with 10:29 left on the clock.
The Panthers went three-and-out on its next possession. Brainerd’s punt was blocked by Tullahoma’s Camryn Potuk and he returned the ball to the Panthers’ 1-yard line.
The Wildcats put up the final score on Friday on the next play. Scott hit Jacob Dixon on quick pass and Dixon was able to get into the end zone with 4:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. After making the previous four extra kicks, Justus Chadwick saw his PAT get blocked, and Tullahoma led 41-14.
Chadwick drilled two first-half field goals for the Wildcats. The Tullahoma kicker drilled a 34-yard attempt with 2:42 left in the first quarter, before adding a 37-yard try with 24 seconds remaining before halftime.
It took just four offensive plays for the Wildcats to grab the lead on Friday night. Scott was able to hit Brody Melton for a 14-yard touchdown to go ahead 7-0 with 8:48 left in the first quarter.
Scott finished his night with four total scores, including two passing and two rushing touchdowns. The junior quarterback also ran for 58 yards in the victory.
Scott completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 96 yards, while being intercepted once. Following Scott’s third-quarter interception, his head coach was glad to see him come back and lead his team for three more touchdowns.
“Ryan is an athlete,” Olive said. “He’s a football player and he makes plays and makes things happen. He made three big plays there in the second half… Ryan is going to be really, really good. The more he learns and understands the game and what the defense is trying to do the better he’ll become.”
Chadwick followed Tullahoma’s opening score with a field goal. On the Wildcats’ third possession, Cumming found the end zone from 24 yards out to give his team a 17-0 advantage with 10:14 remaining in the first half.
Brainerd put together its longest possession on its next series, a 12-play touchdown drive. KaDarius Price found pay dirt from 8 yards out with 3:19 left in the second quarter. The Panthers elected to go for 2 and were successful and Dupree rushed for the score to trim Tullahoma’s deficit to 17-8.
The Wildcats were able to drain the clock on its next offensive drive, marching down to the Brainerd 20-yard line. Tullahoma’s drive stalled there, before Chadwick made his second field goal to give his team a 20-8 halftime advantage.
Brainerd was limited to just 133 total yards against Tullahoma, the majority of which came through the air. Quarterback Xiyeer Lattimore completed eight of his nine pass attempts for 90 yards and was intercepted once.
The Panthers’ run game was held in check and they ran for just 43 yards. Price led the Brainerd runners with 36 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Tullahoma was able to gash the Panthers’ defense for 376 yards, 267 of which came in the run game. Cummings led the Wildcats’ rush attack as he collected 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Jaxon Sheffield added 58 rushing yards on 12 carries. DJ Dillehay added 47 yards on two fourth-quarter rushing attempts.
Tullahoma (7-0, 2-0) will get to enjoy a bye week and next return to the field on Oct. 16 when it heads to Lawrence County. Kickoff of that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.