Tullahoma concluded last week’s slate of games with a rally, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to down Marshall County 7-4 in order to win their sixth-consecutive ballgame.
After beating Rockvale on April 17, Tullahoma followed that with back-to-back wins over Shelbyville last week, including a wild 14-13 eight-inning victory on Wednesday. The Wildcats then defeated Grundy County 11-2 and then won in a walk-off style over Central Magnet 6-5 on Thursday, before capping off the week with their win over Marshall County.
After trailing 3-0 entering the third inning, Tullahoma had evened the contest before the frame concluded. Jaxon Sheffield got the scoring started with a two-run triple, and he later scored when DJ Dillehay hit a two-out RBI single.
Tullahoma grabbed control of the contest with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Colton Emory reached on an error that plated Joe Duncan. Emory later scored when Evan Tomlin grounded into a fielder’s choice to make it a 5-3 ballgame.
The Wildcats added their final two scores in the bottom of the fifth inning to open up a 7-3 advantage. Joe Duncan plated the final Tullahoma runs with a two-run triple into center field.
Tomlin picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats. In five innings, he allowed three unearned runs on six hits and a walk, while he additionally struck out nine batters.
Bobby Nichols tossed an inning for Tullahoma and surrendered a run on a hit and he struck out a batter. Trenton Sholey threw the final inning for the Wildcats and struck out all three batters that he faced.
A day earlier against Grundy County, Tullahoma jumped out with six runs in the top of the first inning. After the Yellow Jackets scored in the bottom of the third inning, the Wildcats put up five unanswered scores to run away with the victory.
Jacob Dixon and Brody Melton each had two hits for Tullahoma in the victory. Dillehay, Melton and Jayron Morris all drove in two runs for the Wildcats, while Tomlin and Jaden Eggleston each had an RBI.
Duncan got the start on the mound and notched the win for the Wildcats. In four innings, he allowed two unearned runs on four hits and he struck out two batters.
Camden Quick tossed the final three innings for Tullahoma and he allowed just two hits in his time on the hill.
Thursday’s nightcap saw Tullahoma need to mount a comeback in its final at-bat. The Wildcats tied the ballgame at 4 at the end of the fifth inning. However, Central Magnet grabbed the lead right back with a score in the top half of the sixth.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sheffield hit a triple to left field and scored when Dixon hit a sacrifice fly to center field to even the contest at 5. Dillehay followed with a triple of his own and Melton singled to give the Wildcats the victory.
Sheffield, Melton and Duncan all had three hits for Tullahoma in the win. Emory drove in a pair of runs to lead the Wildcats, while Sheffield, Dixon, Melton and Duncan each had an RBI.
Ragan Tomlin got the start on the mound for Tullahoma and received the no decision. In four innings, he allowed four runs, one of which was earned, on four hits and a pair of walks, while he additionally struck out three batters.
Cannon Emory tossed the final two innings and got the win for the Wildcats. He surrendered an unearned run on a hit and struck out three batters.
Tullahoma (18-9, 7-3) was scheduled to open a series at home against Columbia on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the score from that opener was unavailable. That district series is slated to conclude on Wednesday in Columbia at 6 p.m.
Following that district series, Tullahoma is slated to host Community for senior night on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats will then host White County for a doubleheader on Saturday with game one starting at 5 p.m.