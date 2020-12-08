Offense was hard to come by on the boys’ side on Friday night, but Tullahoma was able to put up 23 points in the second to garner a 43-31 victory at Huntland.
After one quarter, the Wildcats held a 13-8 advantage, before taking a 20-15 lead into halftime. Tullahoma followed with 10 more points in the third quarter, before adding 13 points in the final period of play.
Joe Duncan did the bulk of the scoring early for the Wildcats, as he netted eight first-quarter points. Krys Uselton went on to score the other five points for Tullahoma in the opening period.
Brody Melton, Will Partin and Ryan Scott each hit a field goal for the Wildcats in the second quarter. Uselton added a free throw in the second period, to give Tullahoma the lead heading into the halftime break.
Duncan put up five more points in the third quarter, while Uselton buried a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Jakobe Thomas added a field goal for Tullahoma to give his team a 30-24 lead heading into the final period of play.
Uselton scored eight points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats, after he buried a 3-pointer and hit five free throws. Ryan Scott scored three points in the final period, while Partin added a basket.
Uselton led the Wildcats with 17 points in the victory. Duncan also added double figures and scored 13 points for Tullahoma.
Scott put up five points for the Wildcats, while Will Partin scored four points. Thomas and Melton rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma after each player had two points.
The Wildcats (2-2) were scheduled to open District 8-AAA play on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to head to Loretto Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Wildcats are originally scheduled to travel to Lincoln County Friday for a district matchup. However, that game has been postponed as Lincoln County was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.