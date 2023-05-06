The TMS Wildcats baseball team finished the season with an 8-8 overall record and 6-6 in conference.

That was not good enough for them to host their first round game in the conference tournament, so Tullahoma had to travel to Harris in Shelbyville. They did not come away with a win therefore the season for the Middle school ‘Cats was ended Monday. They lost 12-7. Tullahoma went ice cold at the end of April into May as their season ended on a four game losing streak.

