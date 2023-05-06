The TMS Wildcats baseball team finished the season with an 8-8 overall record and 6-6 in conference.
That was not good enough for them to host their first round game in the conference tournament, so Tullahoma had to travel to Harris in Shelbyville. They did not come away with a win therefore the season for the Middle school ‘Cats was ended Monday. They lost 12-7. Tullahoma went ice cold at the end of April into May as their season ended on a four game losing streak.
The game against Harris marked the third meeting for the two teams on the year. They split the first two. The game was close but mistakes from Tullahoma cost them the chance to advance. They scored first and had the lead after the top half of the 3rd, but they committed five errors in the 3rd and the 5th innings, which were the only two innings in which the Eagles scored. That was a common theme in the games lost this year, out of the nine total losses, only twice did they commit less than three errors. Over the nine loses, 61.4 percent of the runs scored were unearned runs.
The Wildcats did a great job of drawing walks and scoring runs at Harris. They walked nine times, contributing to the seven runs scored. They only had four hits as a team, but all four of them led to a run. Zion Jeffrey had three of the hits and two of the three RBI for the ‘Cats. He also scored two of the runs. Brody Howard had the other hit at Harris. He also scored two of the runs for the ‘Cats. Elijah Alexander walked three times. Parke Fulks was the other member with multiple walk as he took two of them.
Tullahoma had two pitchers throw during the game. Luke Wilson started the game and threw 3.2 innings. Howard finished pitching the last 2.1 innings. They combined for six strike outs. They combined to only give up one run and only walked one batter.
The Wildcats had a streaky season. They started slow, got red hot at the start of April, then they went ice cold to end the season. In the eight wins on the year, the ‘Cats scored a combined 86 runs. That was more than 71 percent of their total runs on the year. They also had a run differential of plus 45 in those eight games.