After plating 12 runs in Monday’s opener against Columbia, Tullahoma was held scoreless in game two and saw its season end in a 4-0 loss to Coffee County in Shelbyville during the District 8-AAA Tournament.
Prior to Monday’s doubleheader, the Wildcats defeated Shelbyville 6-0 at home last Thursday to open the district tournament. Tullahoma lost its second matchup 6-5 at Lincoln County in nine innings Friday to drop into the loser’s bracket.
During that contest in Fayetteville, Tullahoma trailed 5-2 entering the top of the seventh inning. However, the Wildcats went on to score three runs in the frame to force extra innings.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tyler Anderson played hero for Lincoln County with a single into left field to give the Falcons the 6-5 victory.
DJ Dillehay led Tullahoma with two hits and a pair of RBI. Jaxon Sheffield, Jayron Morris and Ragan Tomlin each drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Against Columbia in Shelbyville on Tuesday, Tullahoma fell behind early as the Lions plated a run in the top of the first inning. However, the Wildcats exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the first, and never trailed again from that point.
Brody Melton hit a two-run double to get Tullahoma on the scoreboard, while Morris added an RBI single. Melton later scored on a fielder’s choice, before Evan Tomlin hit a three-run home run to left field to give the Wildcats a 7-1 advantage.
Columbia wouldn’t go away without a fight and plated two runs in the top of the fifth to cut their deficit to 10-9. The Wildcats went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to open up a 12-9 advantage. Melton stole home, while Morris hit an RBI single for the Wildcats’ final runs.
Morris drove in three runs for the Wildcats in the victory. Tomlin also had three RBI for Tullahoma, which all came on his first-inning shot. Melton and Joe Duncan both added two RBI for the Wildcats.
The bats went cold for Tullahoma in Monday’s second game, as the Wildcats combined for just four hits in the loss to Coffee County. Sheffield and Colton Emory both had two hits for Tullahoma in the loss.
The Wildcats best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the second inning. Melton was hit by the pitch to start the frame, while Emory added a two-out single. Both runners advanced to scoring position, but the Wildcats were shut out.
Coffee County took advantage with the first run of the ballgame in the top of the fourth. Hayden Hullett grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Nolan Jernigan to make it a 1-0 contest.
The Red Raiders added another score in the top of the fifth inning, before plating two more runs in the seventh. Jacob Holder hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, while Grant Meeker hit a run-scoring single in the seventh, before an error allowed Meeker to score later in the frame.
Meeker tossed the complete game for Coffee County and picked up the win. In seven innings, he allowed just four hits and a walk, while he additionally struck out five batters.
Trenton Sholey took the loss for Tullahoma after he pitched 6.2 innings. He surrendered four runs, two of which were earned on eight hits and two walks, while he struck out 10 batters.
Avery Smith got the final out for the Wildcats in the top of the seventh inning after facing just one batter. Tullahoma finishes the 2021 campaign with an overall record of 25-12.