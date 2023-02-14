Wrestling runners up
Tullahoma Takedown Club photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats wrestling team flew into Eagleville this past week and left with the runner up trophy for Region 6A while placing 11 wrestlers into sectionals this coming weekend, with Caleb Adkins and Connor Avans taking the top spots in their weight classifications.

The Wildcats made 18 pins on their way to getting 172 points and finishing second as a team, just behind Region winner Page which had 205 points. Region host Eagleville finished third with 148 points while Spring Hill was the only other team in triple digits with 111 points.

Coach Sean Adkins, Justin Frank and Caleb Adkins

Matt Swiger

