Two minutes into Tuesday’s match, Tullahoma grabbed the lead and never looked back in a 5-0 home win over the MTHEA Crusaders.
Grant Chadwick got the scoring started for the Wildcats with an early goal. Will Harding was able to hit Grant with a pass on the left side of the field already deep inside the box. Grant was then able to tap the ball into the back of the net, to give Tullahoma the 1-0 advantage.
That lead held until there was under two minutes left in the first half. This time, Luis Sarabia was able to find Daniel Melendez inside the box. Like Grant, Melendez was able to find the back of the net from 2-yards out to put the Wildcats up 2-0 at halftime.
After being held scoreless the first 20 minutes of the second half, Tullahoma followed by scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes in order to open up a 5-0 advantage. Sarabia, Melendez and Gabe Barnes all put up a goal in the final period for the Wildcats.
Sarabia got the scoring started for Tullahoma in the second half with just under 20 minutes left to play in the match. After gaining possession, Sarabia fired off a shot from 18 yards out that found the back of the net to put the Wildcats in front 3-0.
Moments later, Melendez added his second goal of the game to increase Tullahoma’s lead to 4-0. Sheev Patel was able to hit Melendez on pass and capitalized for the score.
The Wildcats didn’t have to wait long for their next score. After Justus Chadwick was able to garner ball possession, he then made a move downfield and avoided the keeper. Justus then found Barnes, who was able to power in the final goal of the night.
Tullahoma (3-2-1, 1-2) was scheduled to host Nolensville for a district matchup on Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats will next travel for another district contest, this time at Giles County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Tullahoma is then slated to host Lawrence County on Friday at 6 p.m.