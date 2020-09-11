Following Friday’s 42-7 win at previously ranked No. 3 Marshall County, Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive delivered a short and concise message to his team – enjoy the victory, but don’t overlook anybody on the schedule.
Tullahoma takes over the third spot in the Class 4A rankings and will next travel to take on a winless Franklin County. The Rebels are coming off of a 37-32 region loss at Lincoln County last Friday.
Despite being 0-3 on the season, Franklin County has been competitive in every game that they have played this season. The three Rebel losses have come by a combined 10 points, as they lost at Coffee County 21-19 on Aug. 21 and 20-17 at home to Rockvale on Aug. 27 before last Friday’s loss.
Keandre Johnson helms the Franklin County offense and has thrown for four touchdowns on the season. In two games, the sophomore quarterback as completed 45 of his 76 pass attempts for 501 yards, while being intercepted twice.
Dakota Waggoner leads the Rebels rushing attack and has generated 348 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries. Marquice Toliver has 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while Johnson has picked up 57 yards on 18 attempts.
Na’zaiyah Holman has been Johnson’s primary receiver on the year, as the sophomore has caught 16 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Toliver has 12 receptions for 238 yards and a score.
In Franklin County’s loss to Lincoln County last week, Johnson completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while being intercepted once. Holman had one of those catches after reeling in six passes for 64 yards.
Waggoner put up 131 rushing yards against the Falcons coming on 17 carries and he scored one touchdown. Toliver added 36 rushing yards and a score on two attempts, while Manny Scott reached the end zone after carrying the ball three times for 27 yards.
The Rebels’ defense has forced four turnovers on the year with Anthony Seno leading the way with two interceptions, including a touchdown return against Coffee County. Manny Scott has a pick of his own, while Jabari Bell has a fumble recovery.
Last week, Tullahoma put up an impressive performance on the defensive end, limiting Marshall County to 202 total yards. It took a late 91-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown against the Wildcats’ second team defense for the Tigers to avoid the shut out.
Tullahoma’s defense is yet to surrender 300 yards to a team in the three contests of the year and has been particularly solid against the run. The Wildcats have been able to bottle up their opponent’s rushing attack, limiting them to 78 ground yards, including holding Marshall County to a season low 35 yards on Friday.
On the opposite side of the ball, Tullahoma is averaging nearly 346 yards per contest, the majority of which have come from the run. The Wildcats’ rush attack is averaging 227 yards per game, including a season-high 273 yards against Marshall County.
Jakobe Thomas led the way for Tullahoma in the victory over the Tigers, running the ball 16 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Scott added 61 rushing yards and two scores on 10 carries. KeiShawn Cummings put up 60 yards on eight attempts.
The Wildcats had just 50 passing yards in the victory as Scott completed just two of his seven pass attempts, while being intercepted once. Jacob Dixon had 28 receiving yards, while Brody Melton added 22 yards.
Thomas has led the Wildcats with eight touchdowns this season. The senior has run for 298 yards and five touchdowns on five carries, while adding four catches for 77 receiving yards and a pair of scores. He also had a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Coffee County in the Wildcats’ 42-13 win on Aug. 27.
In two games this year, Cummings has added 122 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Wildcats.
Due to Tullahoma’s rushing attack being so dominant, Scott hasn’t been asked to do much behind center. The junior quarterback has completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts on the year for 355 yards and five touchdowns, while being intercepted twice.
Joe Duncan has been the recipient of three of those passes for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dixon leads Tullahoma in receptions, hauling in eight catches for 63 yards.
For those who can’t make it to this Friday night’s contest in Winchester, it will be shown live on the LightTube Sports Network, channel 23. An audio-only feed will be available on LightTube’s YouTube page, and the game will also be broadcast on 93.9 The Duck.
Tickets will be available at the box office at Franklin County this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.