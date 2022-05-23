For the first time since 2013, the Tullahoma Wildcats are headed to the TSSAA State Tournament. The Wildcats shut out the South-Doyle Cherokees 8-0 in Tullahoma on Friday night and punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Jayron Morris was able to pitch six innings for the Wildcats. Morris struck out seven batters, and only allowed two hits. Cannon Emory toed the rubber in the final inning.
“Jayron did an outstanding job on the mound for those six innings,” Head Coach Bryan Morris said. “He is an ultimate competitor. He gets after it and he does a good job. Every time out this year he has done a really good job of attacking the zone, and he did a really good job of mixing his pitches and throwing strikes with more than just a fastball.”
Tullahoma’s infield was able to hold the Cherokees scoreless during the first inning. Brody Melton and D.J. Dillehay both had a put out during the first inning. Morris struck out Eli Waldrop for the third out.
The Wildcats grasped a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Joseph Duncan singled to the right side to start the inning. Morris singled in the same gap. Owen Stroop took Morris’s place at first base. Ragan Tomlin singled to right field to drive in Duncan. Brody Melton singled to left field to score Stroop and Duncan. The Wildcats led 3-0 going into the second inning.
Morris served up three strikeouts during the top of the second.
The ‘Cats added on to their lead when they stepped up to the plate. Ashton Dodd doubled up the middle. Jayden Eggleston singled to left field. Dillehay singled up the middle to score both Dodd and Eggleston. The Wildcats led 5-0 going into the top of the third.
The Cherokees were held to just one hit during the top of the inning.
South-Doyle’s defense made three plays to retire the third inning with both teams scoreless.
Melton and Dodd both caught pop flies during the top of the fourth. Morris pitched a strikeout to put the ‘Cats back on offense.
The Cherokees turned a fielder’s choice and a double play to end the fourth inning. The Cherokees still trailed 5-0.
The Wildcats were able to have three in order putouts to bring the bottom of the fifth inning.
Melton walked down the line to first base. Evan Tomlin walked down the line after watching four pitches. Colton Emory grounded out, but scored Melton in the process. Dodd, Eggleston and Dillehay all walked, and Evan Tomlin scored. The Wildcats led 7-0 at the end of the fifth inning.
Morris struck out two batters looking during the top of the sixth. Morris then made a play on the mound and tossed the ball to Dodd at first for the third out.
Morris started off the bottom of the sixth with a singled to right field. Stroop took his place at first. Ragan Tomlin and Melton both did their job, and moved Stroop around the bases to score the final run of the night.
Cannon Emory took over pitching responsibilities during the top of the seventh. Emory allowed one hit that led to a double play by Melton, Dillehay and Dodd. Ragan Tomlin caught the final out in right field to secure the Wildcats place in the state tournament.
“Obviously I am super proud of the way these guys are handling their business on a day to day basis. They’re extremely confident and they are playing well together. The energy in the dugout has been outstanding,” Morris said.
“They are playing well enough and have the confidence that they expect to win when they get on the field,” Morris said.
The Wildcats had no big celebration following the state qualifying game, but Coach Morris said it was because of the team’s mindset.
“Their expectation to win, they don’t feel like there's a reason to celebrate. They are expecting to celebrate next week.”
The ‘Cats are set to play in the Class 3A tournament. Their first game will be against Tennessee High School on Tuesday at Blackman High School. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.