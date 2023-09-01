The Tullahoma Middle School football team won their third straight game 24-0 over Warren County on eighth grade night.
Before the game all 22 eighth grade players were recognized alongside their families before the game. The four eighth grade cheerleaders were also recognized before the game. During halftime, all eighth grade band members were recognized in the stands.
The game started with the two teams trading three and outs. Warren County picked up the first fresh set of downs in the game on a run right. That was where the drive ended, the Wildcats defense held strong and stopped a fourth and two run short of the marker. Tullahoma took over at their own 45-yard line. The drive began going backwards, a fumble on the handoff was picked up by Zion Jeffery and resulted in a loss of nine yards. Jeffery got one yard back on a run up the middle. The ‘Cats got back to the original line of scrimmage on third down with a reverse to Landon Norwood. That marked the end of the first quarter with the game tied 0-0.
Jeffery punted and the Pioneers started their drive with the ball at their own 37. They ran left for a gain of five yards on first down. On second down Warren County ran left and were stopped short of a first down, but a flag for a horse collar tackle gave them the first down at the Tullahoma 38-yard line. The Pioneers tried to continue running down the field, but were unsuccessful on first down as Landon Price stopped the play after a gain of 1 yard. On second and 9, number 9 Michael Palmer stayed home and stopped the misdirection run in the backfield for no gain. Price came up big again as he intercepted the pass across the middle on third and nine, then returned the ball to the 47. Jeffery started the drive with a tough run up the middle for a 12 yards. He broke two tackles and drug another defender on the run. Bradyn Scott ran for a gain of 1 yard, then threw a pass to Price on the ride side to bring up third and 4. Back-to-back illegal procedure penalties backed the Wildcats up for a third and 14. The pass attempt to Jeffery on the right side of the field was intercepted and the Pioneers took over at the Tullahoma 33. Pass left complete for a gain of 10, before Jeffery body slammed the ball carrier.
Warren County took a timeout with 1:10 left in half. They threw a screen pass out to the right and Price made a tackle at line of scrimmage. Another timeout with 56 seconds left. The quarterback rolled left and threw the ball into the ground to avoid sack, so intentional grounding was called. The ball was moved back to the Tullahoma 32 and forced a 3&25 with 36 seconds left. The Pioneers ran left and gained 14 yards before Jeffery made the tackle with 28 seconds left. Instead of punting Warren County went for it and threw the ball to the right side of the field, but they were stopped before picking up the first down. Wildcats started on their own 48-yard line with 18 seconds left. Scott was hit before he could hand the ball off. Tullahoma took a timeout with 13 seconds left in half. They took a shot deep down the middle intended for Price, but it was picked off. With 5 seconds left in half Warren County threw left and were stopped after a short gain Trines Nunley. The game went to Halftime still tied 0-0.
The second half started with an onside kick attempt by Warren County but Tullahoma recovered at their own 40-yuard line. Scott picked up the snap on ground and gave the ball to Jeffery for a gain of 1 yard. They fumbled the handoff on second down and the Pioneers recovered at the Tullahoma 39-yard line. They ran left for gain of one yard before Palmer made the stop. Kaeden Edwards, Adin Skidmore and Norwood combined for the tackle for loss to bring up third and 14. Jeffery made the stop on third down stopping the swing pass to the right. Warren County went for it on fourth down, but Jeffery was there and broke up the pass attempt over the middle. The ‘Cats took over at their own 44-yard line. The first two plays of the drive resulted in incomplete passes. On third and 10 Scott went deep down the left sideline to Jeffery, who caught the pass and outran the defensive backs for a 56-yard touchdown. The 2-point try was successful on pass from Scott left to Palmer. The Wildcats grabbed the first lead of the game 8-0 with 4:23 left in 3rd. The Pioneer drive went backwards with a holding penalty on first down. Then the screen pass on second down lost 11 yards. The third down pass attempt was incomplete, play was defended by Price. Jeffery had a 46-yard punt return to start the Tullahoma drive at the Warren County 13-yard line. The first play was a run left by Price for a touchdown, but it was brought back by a holding flag. They tried another run with Price on first and 20 but they lost a yard on the play. Scott threw a pass left to Norwood that brought the ball to the 19-yard line to end the third quarter.
Scott ran on the QB keeper for a gain of five yards. On fourth and 11 from the 14, the ‘Cats went for it and threw a screen left to Jeffery out wide. He caught the ball and ran right into the end zone for the score. The 2-point try successful on run by Scott after the play broke down with man in motion and running back running into each other. Tullahoma led 16-0 with 7:01 left in the game. The Pioneers could not move the ball, they gained 2 yards on the first three plays of the drive. On fourth and 8 Jeffery intercepted the pass down the left sideline. The Wildcats drive was a quick one with Scott hitting Jeffery over the middle for a catch and run 60-yard touchdown. Scott on the keeper for the 2-point conversion. ‘Cats lead 22-0 with 4:14 left. Tullahoma stopped the Warren County offense and got the ball back with 1:51 remaining, they ran out the remainder of the clock to win 24-0 on eighth grade night.