The TMS Wildcats baseball dominated the Whitworth-Buchanan Yellow Jackets Tuesday 13-0.
Tullahoma pitched a fantastic game, only allowing one hit. Corbin Avans started the game and threw four innings. Avans walked four batters and gave up the one hit. He also struck out three batters and kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. Garret Reed came into the game for the Wildcats in the 5th inning. Reed pitched a perfect inning, as he did not allow a baserunner. He struck out one batter.
Tullahoma gave Avans run support Tuesday night. They scored 13 runs on 10 hits and drew seven walks. The Wildcats started strong at the plate. They added three runs in the 1st inning. Then in the 2nd inning, they took advantage of an error. Nate Wilkerson reached on the error, he stole second base and then took third on a passed ball. Brody Howard ran out an infield single allowing Wilkerson to score. Tullahoma added to their lead again in the 4th inning. Parke Fulks walked and then Howard singled. Howard advanced to second on a passed ball. Then with two outs Avans tripled bringing in both runners and made the game 6-0. After Reed’s perfect inning the Wildcats decided they wanted to go home early and scored seven runs in the 5th for a run rule finish. They took three walks in the inning, tallied four hits, and only recorded one out.
Tullahoma picked up a decisive victory after some close losses. They will look to win another game Thursday when they host South Franklin Middle. The JV game will start at 4:30 p.m. and the Varsity will follow and start at 6 p.m.