The TMS Wildcats baseball dominated the Whitworth-Buchanan Yellow Jackets Tuesday 13-0.

Tullahoma pitched a fantastic game, only allowing one hit. Corbin Avans started the game and threw four innings. Avans walked four batters and gave up the one hit. He also struck out three batters and kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. Garret Reed came into the game for the Wildcats in the 5th inning. Reed pitched a perfect inning, as he did not allow a baserunner. He struck out one batter.

