By mere inches, Tullahoma missed a chance to tie Wednesday’s game in Fayetteville. Instead, Lincoln County center fielder Parker Webb, made a leaping catch near the fence to clinch the 6-5 win for the Falcons and additionally split the district series with the Wildcats.
Tullahoma got the victory in game one of the district matchups at home Tuesday. After a tight first three innings, the Wildcats plated 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to notch a 15-5 run-rule victory over the Falcons.
Lincoln County got the scoring Tuesday with three runs in the top of the second inning. Nate McAdams led off the frame by reaching on an error, while Colton Monks and Chase Treola drew walks in their at-bats to load the bases.
Tyler then ripped a double down the left field line to plate McAdams and Monks. Treola would score later in the inning after Miles Smith laid down a sacrifice bunt to put the Falcons in front 3-0.
That lead was short-lived as Tullahoma responded with five runs in the bottom half of the second inning. Brody Melton led off the frame with a single and it was back-to-back errors that lead to Tullahoma’s first score.
After Melton singled, Jayron Morris reached base on an error. Cayden Tucker laid down a bunt in his at-bat and wild throw got away from Lincoln County, allowing both Melton and Morris to score to make it a 3-2 ballgame.
Colton Emory doubled in his plate appearance to score Tucker and even the score at 3. Duncan drew a walk in his at bat, but Colton was able to score on a passed ball. Duncan later scored on a wild pitch to give Tullahoma a 5-3 lead.
Lincoln County followed with a run in the bottom of the third inning to even the contest at 5. Chants Atchley was hit by the pitch in his at-bat and later scored when Brayden Cannon reached on an error to trim the Falcons’ deficit to 5-4.
After holding Tullahoma scoreless in the third, Lincoln County evened the score in the top of the fourth inning. Smith was hit by the pitch to start the frame, and scored when Atchley doubled into center field.
Tullahoma took advantage of mistakes by Lincoln County in the bottom of the fourth inning with 10 runs in the frame. Jaxon Sheffield led things off and reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball to put the Wildcats up 6-5.
Dillehay, James Sells and Melton all drew walks in their at-bats to load the bases with one out. Morris then reached base on an error that allowed both Dillehay and Sells to score to make it an 8-5 contest.
Tucker also drew a walk in his at-bat once again loading the bases for the Wildcats. Melton would race home on a wild pitch, before Duncan hit a triple to clear the bases and give the Wildcats an 11-5 advantage.
Duncan scored on a wild pitch, before Sheffield drew a walk. Dixon then reached base on an error, while Dillehay worked a walk to once again load the bases. Sells was hit by the pitch in his at-bat, to make it a 13-5 contest.
Melton added the final runs for the Wildcats. On a 2-2 count, Melton ripped a single into center field that plated both Dixon and Dillehay to put Tullahoma up 15-5.
Lincoln County was retired pretty easily in the top half of the fifth inning to seal the victory. Will Harwell reached base on a two-out error, but Dillehay was able to get Treola to ground out to end the contest.
Dillehay notched the win for the Wildcats after coming in to pitch the final two innings for the Wildcats. Dillehay allowed a run on a hit and struck out four batters.
Trenton Sholey got the start for Tullahoma and picked up the no-decision. In three innings, he allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on three hits and three walks. Sholey additionally struck out four batters.
Webb took the loss for Lincoln County on Tuesday. In 3.1 innings, he allowed six runs, two of which were earned on three hits and four walks. Webb struck out seven batters during his time on the mound.
Will Phillips couldn’t record an out during his time on the mound and allowed three runs on three walks. Atchley pitched the final .2 of an inning for the Falcons and gave up six unearned runs on two hits and three walks, while he also struck out a batter.
A day later in Fayetteville, Tullahoma grabbed the lead over Lincoln County with four runs in the top of the second inning. Melton walked to start the frame, while Tucker also drew a free pass during his at-bat. Colton followed with a double into left field to plate Melton for the first run of the game.
Duncan then worked a walk in his plate appearance to load the bases. Sheffield and Dixon both picked up an RBI in their at-bats as each player drew a walk. Duncan scored the final run of the inning after Dillehay hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it a 4-0 contest.
Lincoln County then began to cut into its deficit with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Monks got the Falcons on the board with a two-out solo home run to left field to make it a 4-1 ballgame.
That score held until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Falcons plated five runs to take a 6-4 advantage. Monks led off the frame with a single, while Charlie Stubblefield was hit the pitch in his plate appearance.
Treola followed with an RBI double into left field to score Monks. Smith then drove in Stubblefield with single into left field to cut the Falcons’ deficit down to 4-3.
Webb then doubled to right field to plate Treola to even the score at 4. Atchley added Lincoln County’s final runs of the games with a single into right field that scored Smith and Webb.
Duncan helped Tullahoma trim its deficit in the top of the sixth inning. With one out in the frame, Duncan hit a triple into left field and scored when Sheffield hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 6-5 ballgame.
After holding Lincoln County scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, Tullahoma tried to even the contest in the top of the seventh. Dillehay and Sells were retired in order to start the frame.
Melton then got ahold of a pitch during his at-bat that looked like it may be headed out of the park. However, Webb was able to make a leaping catch near the wall to end the contest.
Ben Davis picked up the win for the Falcons on the mound after coming in for relief. In 5.2 innings, he allowed a run on two hits and struck out two batters.
Zach Hernandez got the start for Lincoln County and received a no-decision. In 1.1 innings, he allowed four runs on five walks and two hits while he additionally struck out three batters.
Sells got the start for the Wildcats on the mound and took the loss. In 4.1 innings, he allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out three batters.
Cannon Emory tossed the final 1.2 innings for Tullahoma. He surrendered two walks and struck out a batter.
Tullahoma (12-8, 5-3) was scheduled to host Riverdale on Friday and Rockvale on Saturday. However, as of press time, the results of those contest were unavailable.
The Wildcats are next slated to open up a district series at Shelbyville on Monday. Game two of the series will then take place in Tullahoma on Tuesday. First pitch on both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.