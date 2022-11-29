The Tullahoma Wildcats survived a nail-biter in the final 16 minutes to take the victory over the Warren County Pioneers and earn their first victory of the season. The Wildcats squeaked past the Pioneers 54-53.
The Pioneers started the first quarter off slow, but picked up pace to score 15 points. Tullahoma trailed the Pioneers 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. For the Wildcats, Deandre Jenkins scored four points. Xavier Farrell pulled up a shot from behind the arch for three points. Grant Chadwick and Keegan Taylor both tacked on two points during the first eight minutes.
The Pioneers led 15-11 going into the second quarter, but that didn’t stop the teams from taking the action to the next level. Both teams had a double-digit quarter with Warren County scoring 16 points and Tullahoma outscoring them by a single point during the second stanza.
Chadwick has a nine-point quarter for the Wildcats, scoring three shots in the paint and another shot from behind the arch. Farrell chalked up four points under the basket. Jaiden Sanchez drove to the basket for two. Jenkins drained two shots at the charity stripe for the ‘Cats. The Pioneers were still able to keep a three point lead at halftime with Tullahoma trailing 31-28.
The Wildcats went on a roll when they hit the court in the second half. The team scored another 14 points in the third quarter. The Wildcats had a committee effort on the court. Farrell tacked on four points. Jenkins, Chadwick and Bryson Steverson had two points each. Freshman Austin Tinnon made a corner shot behind the arch. Sanchez tacked on another point from the line. The Wildcats held the Pioneers to just nine points in the third quarter and took the lead. Going into the final quarter, Tullahoma led 42-40.
With a close score to start the fourth quarter and both teams looking for their first victory this season, the stakes were high. The Wildcats scored six points at the free throw line. Taylor and Farrell both drained shots from the charity stripe. Chadwick had one point at the line. Jenkins had five points with a shot from the arch. The Wildcats led 52-51 with just a minute left. Jenkins had a block to save the ‘Cats lead as the clock ticked down. Chadwick had a short corner shot to put Tullahoma ahead 54-51. Sawyer Seymour answered and put two on the board for the Pioneers to make it a one-possession game. However, the Pioneers’ last second shot missed the mark and the Wildcats earned their first victory of the 2022 season.