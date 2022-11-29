Grant Chadwick

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats survived a nail-biter in the final 16 minutes to take the victory over the Warren County Pioneers and earn their first victory of the season. The Wildcats squeaked past the Pioneers 54-53.

The Pioneers started the first quarter off slow, but picked up pace to score 15 points. Tullahoma trailed the Pioneers 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. For the Wildcats, Deandre Jenkins scored four points. Xavier Farrell pulled up a shot from behind the arch for three points. Grant Chadwick and Keegan Taylor both tacked on two points during the first eight minutes.

