Tullahoma Middle School soccer team hosted Franklin County Thursday for a matchup of unbeaten teams. The Wildcats came out on top of a very exciting game with a score of 5-3. The Rebels got out to an early 2-0 lead. The ‘Cats scored midway through the half to cut the deficit in half. Tullahoma went into the half down 2-1. Coach Allen and his staff made the correct adjustments as the Wildcats picked up the intensity in the second half. They beat the Rebels to the ball seemingly every time. This allowed them to get more shots on goal, leading to more scoring opportunities. The ‘Cats dominated the second half. They outscored the Rebels 4-1 in the second half, giving them the 5-3 victory.
Three different Wildcats combined for the five goals. Gage Allen started the scoring with the lone goal of the first half in the 15th minute off of an assist from Dylan Honorato. Honorato kicked in the next goal unassisted in the 49th minute to tie the game. Kaiden Grau booted in his only goal in the 56th minute to give the ‘Cats the lead. After the Rebels tied the game, Allen snuck a ball past the goalkeeper for his second goal in the 59th minute. In the 69th minute Honorato squashed the Rebels comeback chances by kicking in his second goal.
Payton Behrendorff was in the net for Tullahoma and he accumulated nine saves. Tullahoma’s defense helped him out by not giving Franklin County many scoring opportunities.
The Wildcats are back in action Thursday playing host to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m.