Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Tullahoma trimmed its deficit down to eight points against Coffee County in the regular-season finale.
That momentum quickly shifted for the home team though, as the Red Raiders netted 11-straight points on their way to a 64-43 victory over the Wildcats.
With 7:20 left on the clock, Joe Duncan hit a basket to cut Tullahoma’s deficit down to 43-35. Coffee County countered two field goals and seven free throws to open up a 54-35 advantage with 3:39 remaining in the contest.
Duncan added a pair of free throws during the final minutes of the fourth quarter for the Wildcats. Ethan Hargrove and Jacob Dixon each added a 3-pointer for Tullahoma as Coffee County controlled the remainder of the contest.
The Red Raiders set the tempo early in Thursday’s contest and led 12-3 after one quarter. Ryan Scott hit the lone field goal for the Wildcats in the opening period after he netted a 3-pointer.
Tullahoma got the offense rolling more in the second period and even trimmed its deficit down to five points. Grant Chadwick knocked down a 3-pointer for the Wildcats to make the score 23-18 with 2:32 left in the first half.
Coffee County went on to score eight-straight points and take a 31-18 advantage into halftime. Hayden Hullett and Connor Shemwell each hit a 3-pointer, while Kyle Farless added a basket for the Red Raiders.
After trailing by 14 points midway through the third quarter, Tullahoma once again tried to mount a comeback. With his team down 13 points, Wildcats’ guard Krys Uselton hit a pair of 3-pointers to make it a 40-33 contest with 47 seconds left in the third period.
Coffee County took back some of that momentum before the third quarter concluded. With one second left on the clock, Phineas Rollman buried a 3-pointer to give the Red Raiders a 43-33 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Trenton Scrivnor and CJ Anthony led Coffee County with 12 points in the victory. Hullett and Shemwell also added double figures as each player finished with 10 points for the Red Raiders.
Uselton led Tullahoma in scoring after he netted 16 points. Scott, Chadwick and Dixon both finished with six points for the Wildcats, while Duncan added five points. Hargrove put up a 3-pointer, while KeiShawn Cummings netted two points and Will Partin added a free throw.
Tullahoma (10-9, 6-6) finished fourth in the District 8-AAA standings and will host Lawrence County when the district tournament opens Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.