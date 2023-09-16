Coffee County Middle came back to upset Tullahoma 16-14 on an intense game Tuesday night.

Tullahoma thought they were going to spoil Coffee County’s homecoming, but a 35-yard field goal from Giovanni Alcara Reyes with 11 seconds left gave the Red Raiders their first win of the season. The Wildcats were coming off of a tough contest in Pulaski against Bridgeforth where they lost 54-38, putting their three game winning streak to an end.

Recommended for you