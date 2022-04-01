Tullahoma held off Marshall County this past week to complete a sweep of their home and away series with their district foe, nipping the Tigers 4-3 in Lewisburg.
The win completed a sweep of the two-game series after the ‘Cats blanked the Tigers in Tullahoma 5-0 the night before.
The Wildcats held a tenuous 1-0 after the second inning and increased their advantage to 4-0 by the top of the fifth. However, three runs in the bottom half of the fifth by the hosts made the score too close for comfort as the Wildcats held on through seven. The ‘Cats outhit their hosts eight-to-four and made only one error in the field to two by the Tigers.
Evan Tomlin got the scoring started in the second after he belted a double to right and then was knocked in thanks to a sacrifice fly to left by Colton Emory. Bats remained quiet on both sides until the top of the fifth when Tomlin again scored after getting on base by lacing one into left. A Jayron Morris triple drove him in and Morris then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Jaden Eggleston. Scoring was completed by Emory who got onto base on balls and then stole second. He was knocked in by a sacrifice bunt laid down by Joseph Duncan.
With the Tigers responding with three of their own in the bottom half of the fifth, Tullahoma’s pitchers stepped up and shut down their hosts to secure the win.
A trio of hurlers shared the spotlight on the mound. Jayron Morris was credited with the win as he worked four innings, giving up two hits while fanning three and throwing 58 pitches. Evan Tomlin got the save as he worked one inning and struck out two on just nine pitches. DJ Dillehay worked middle relief and allowed two hits while fanning three.
On offense, Tomlin was two-for-three while Morris was two-for-four, accounting for the only two multiple hit performances for the ‘Cats.