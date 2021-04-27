After being held scoreless in the first half, Tullahoma was able to get on the board in the second period and that was enough to hold on for a 1-0 victory at Cascade on Friday.
Luis Sarabia netted the lone goal for the Wildcats, which came on a deflection. Will Harding initially put up a shot for Tullahoma, but the ball was batted away by Cascade’s goalkeeper. Sarabia was there for the rebound was able to tap the ball into the back of the net for the score.
While the Wildcats couldn’t find the goal in the first half, they also thwarted Cascade’s attempts. Caleb Ballard was able to make a non-keeper save for Tullahoma to keep the contest scoreless.
On a corner kick, the Champions were able to get a header that looked certain it would be a goal. However, Ballard was there to clear the ball away just before it crossed the goal line, keeping the contest scoreless.
The Wildcats were next scheduled to host Central Magnet on Tuesday. However, as of press time the result of that match was unavailable.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to head to Marion County on Friday for a 6 p.m. match. The Wildcats will then host Coffee County Tuesday for the annual Coffee Cup Game with the varsity matchup set to get underway at 7:15 p.m.