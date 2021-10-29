The Tullahoma Lions Club hosted their 55th Annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl Oct. 26. The Lions Bowl helps raise money for people that cannot afford eye care. Tullahoma High School, Junior Varsity squads from Warren County High School, Franklin County High School and Coffee County Central High School all participated.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were victorious over Warren County, topping their border foes 28-7 on the chilly October evening.
The Wildcats and Pioneers were at a stalemate during the first quarter of the game. The teams ended the quarter 0-0.
During the last minutes of the second quarter, Mason Miller was able to strip the ball from the Pioneer offense to give Tullahoma possession. Evan Tomlin made his way to the Warren county 36-yard line. Tomlin then took the ball all the way to the end zone to edge past the Pioneers 6-0 with a minute and thirty seconds left in the first half. Daniel Eldridge spilt the poles for a point after touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0.
The Pioneers pushed their way through the Tullahoma defense to tie the game 7-7 before half time. Creed Adams dashed to the end zone for a 13 yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the half. Trace Bouldin put the ball through the goal posts to tie up the game.
The Wildcats were able to hold the Pioneers for the rest of the game. The Wildcats were still on a roll. Quarterback Nathan Delaughter was able to rush the ball to the Tullahoma 47-yard line. Ryan Denby ran the ball to the Warren County 25-yard line. Evan Tomlin pushed through the Pioneer defense once again for a 26 yard touchdown. The Wildcats led the advantage on Pioneers 13-7 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Delaughter was then able to find Tomlin the end zone for a 29 yard touchdown pass. Tomlin then topped it off when he erupted into the end zone for a two-point conversion.
On the last Tullahoma drive of the Lions Bowl, Cameron Nelms rushed for a total of 26 yards in three attempts. Nelms exploded into the end zone for a five yard touchdown. Eldridge booted the ball for a PAT to put the Wildcats ahead 28-7.
Following the Wildcat’s win, the Coffee County Raiders were able to edge the Franklin County Rebels 20-12.