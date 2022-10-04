The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Hillwood Hilltoppers 42-10 Friday night. The Wildcats celebrated homecoming all week with a theme of ‘There is nowhere like TullaHOMEa’ based off of the Wizard of Oz. The Wildcats had dress up days, powderpuff football, fan frenzy and a pep rally to end the week.
Prior to Friday night’s game, Hannah Chessor and Thompson Phan were crowned as the 2022 Football Homecoming Queen and King. The attendants were named off and their achievements were mentioned.
The Wildcats started the game on defense, but that quickly changed when Brock Stroop intercepted the ball at the Hillwood 49-yard line. The pick set the tone for the night. The Wildcats turned the ball over on downs, but the Tullahoma defense was able to hold the Hilltoppers and force a punt. After a long 70-yard possession, The Wildcats were able to put the ball in the end zone. Khani Johnson rushed for four yards with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. Grant Chadwick’s point after touchdown was successful. The Wildcats led 7-0 going into the last minutes of the first quarter.
Hillwood was held scoreless throughout the first quarter. To start the second quarter, the Hilltoppers punted the ball. On the first play of the Wildcat’s possession, Quarterback Mason Bratcher launched the ball down the field to Ethan Hargove for an 86-yard touchdown. Bratcher shook the stadium with his first varsity start on Friday night. The two point conversion attempt was no good. The Wildcats led 13-0 with 11:41 left in the first half.
The Tullahoma defense held the Hilltoppers at their own 46-yard line for a turnover on downs. The Wildcat offense inched their way to the goal line. With six minutes left, Bratcher found Hargroves’ hands once again for a touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT was blocked by the Hilltoppers. The Wildcats led 19-0.
On the other side of the ball Hargrove was showing out as well. With an interception from the Tullahoma 40-yard line, he took it to the house for a pick-six and another Tullahoma touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT was good to put the Wildcats on top 26-0 with 2:48 left in the first half.
The Hilltoppers scored right before halftime with a 30 yard touchdown pass from Jack Word to Cameron Shields. The Hilltoppers’ PAT was good to put seven on the board. The Wildcats led 26-7 at the end of the first half.
The Wildcats received the ball to start the second half. Grant Allen returned the ball to the Hillwood 46-yard line. Chadwick put it through the uprights for a 46-yard field goal, marking his longest field goal during a game. With 10 minutes left in the third quarter the Wildcats led 29-7.
The Wildcats defense was able to hold the Hilltoppers once again. The Wildcats took over at the Hillwood 44-yard line. The Wildcats worked their way into the red zone. Bratcher connected with Hargrove for an 11-yard touchdown. The Wildcats took a 35-7 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
The Hillwood Hilltoppers were able to put three on the board with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Hilltoppers trailed 35-10.
The Wildcats added another seven points to their lead with 22 seconds left in the quarter. Bratcher broke into the end zone. Chadwick’s PAT was good. The Wildcats led 42-10 for the rest of the game.
The Wildcats will travel to Montgomery Central High School on Thursday, Oct. 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Montgomery Central Indians are 1-4 in region so far this season with their only victory being against the Glencliff Colts. The ‘Cats hold a 2-4 record overall and are 1-3 in the region.