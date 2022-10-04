Tullahoma Homecoming Court 2022

The 2022 Tullahoma Homecoming Court

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Hillwood Hilltoppers 42-10 Friday night. The Wildcats celebrated homecoming all week with a theme of ‘There is nowhere like TullaHOMEa’ based off of the Wizard of Oz. The Wildcats had dress up days, powderpuff football, fan frenzy and a pep rally to end the week.

Prior to Friday night’s game, Hannah Chessor and Thompson Phan were crowned as the 2022 Football Homecoming Queen and King. The attendants were named off and their achievements were mentioned.

Hannah Chessor and Thompson Phan crowned the 2022 Football Homecoming King and Queen.
Mason Bratcher

