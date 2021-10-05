The Tullahoma High School football team continued their winning streak with a dominating 55-6 win over the Hillwood Hilltoppers Friday night in Nashville.
The win keeps Tullahoma ranked second in the state in 4A according to the Associated Press as it prepares for its battle this Friday night with fifth-ranked Montgomery Central.
The rout was on early in Hillwood as six different Wildcats scored touchdowns on the night. The Wildcats dominated the whole game and were able to have a running clock before the second half. Hillwood came into the game looking for its first win, scoring just 13 points combined in its five prior games, being shutout in three of those contests. The 0-5 Hilltoppers would get no relief in their tilt against Tullahoma which was coming off a hard-fought 24-21 win last week over fellow Top Ten region opponent Pearl-Cohn.
The Wildcats were able to put their first points on the board in the first three minutes of play. KeiShawn Cummings broke through the Hillwood defense to rush for a 10-yard touchdown. Justus Chadwick followed up Cummings’ touchdown with a point after touchdown to bring the Wildcats to a 7-0 lead.
Junior Jaxon Sheffield was able to dodge the Hilltoppers and make it into the end zone to score another Tullahoma touchdown. Justus Chadwick topped the touchdown off again and brought the Wildcats to a 14-0 lead.
The Tullahoma offense had a new face make an appearance Friday night when Owen Stroop rushed the ball 22 yards to the Hillwood 15-yard line. Stroop normally plays defense for the Wildcats and made the game saving play against the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds last week. Stroop rushed for another nine yards before Cummings was able to push his way through to the end zone with a 6-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats increased their lead to 21-0 with a minute left in the first quarter.
Krystopher Uselton ended the first quarter with a 50-yard punt return for the Wildcats. Justus Chadwick capped it off with a PAT. The Wildcats went into the second quarter leading 28-0.
The Wildcat defense was relentless against the Hilltoppers all night. The Tullahoma defense held the Toppers at their own 14-yard line forcing them to punt the ball. Quarterback Wade Collins and the Wildcat offense took over at the 50-yard line.
Jaxon Sheffield worked his way down the field to earn another Tullahoma touchdown. Justus Chadwick put the pigskin between the bars for another PAT to increase the score to 35-0, guaranteeing the Wildcats a running clock under the high school mercy rule.
The Wildcats were able to score once more before halftime. Zane Hopf made an interception at the Hillwood 7-yard line to put the ball back in Tullahoma’s hands. Colby Tucker broke his way through the Topper defense to run for a touchdown. The Wildcats were unable to complete the PAT, leaving them 41-0 at the half.
The Wildcats came out of the locker room hungry for more. After a long 44-yard run by Evan Tomlin, the Wildcats were back in scoring position with six minutes left in the third quarter. Tomlin finished his run off with a 15-yard touchdown dash to the end zone. Grant Chadwick was able to boot the ball for another point, putting the Wildcats ahead 48-0.
Right after the kickoff, Eli Morgan got his hands on the ball with an interception at the Hillwood 10-yard line. Nathan Delaughter tricked the defense and ran to the backside of the end zone. Grant Chadwick completed another PAT to bring the Wildcats to a whopping 55-0 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Hillwood Hilltoppers were finally able to break through the Wildcat defense when Derion Kinnard caught a 35-yard touchdown pass. With an unsuccessful PAT, the Wildcats won 55-6. It was the Hilltoppers’ first score in three weeks.
The Wildcats will go head to head with Montgomery Central Friday Oct. 8 at Wilkins Stadium.
Montgomery Central sits at a perfect 7-0 after beating Greenbrier last week 12-6. As for common opponents, the Indians beat the Hilltoppers 34-o three weeks ago and slipped by Creek Wood 14-7 one week prior. Tullahoma beat Creek Wood 49-10.
The matchup between the Wildcats and Indians could very likely decide who will claim the top seed in the region in the state playoffs. The top seed is rewarded by an opening round home game and would play host to the second round playoff with a win.
Tullahoma has already defeated the other top teams in the district, including Pearl-Cohn and eighth-ranked Marshall County – the latter by a count of 28-20. Meanwhile Montgomery Central still has the meat of their region schedule to play as they go up against Tullahoma before hosting Marshall County and then traveling to Pearl-Cohn to end their season.
Tullahoma ends its season with Montgomery Central, then hosting Greenbrier and then ending their season at Glencliff. Greenbrief is 2-4 on the season with a 36-0 win over the Hilltoppers and a 53-0 pounding of Glencliff. Meanwhile Glencliff is yet to win a game and has scored only 20 combined points all season.