The Tullahoma Wildcats earned their second district victory of the season as they defeated the Marshall County Tigers 51-46. The Wildcats were coming off a 65-46 win over Spring Hill the game before.
The Wildcats started off the game strong with a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Ryan Scott drained a 3-pointer to start the game off, while Brody Melton and Joe Duncan worked to the basket for four points each. Deandre Jenkins slashed through the lane for two points. The Wildcats led 13-9 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats kept up the pace during the second quarter. Melton chalked up another four points while Scott and Jenkins scored off of breakaway layups in transition. Krys Uselton scored two points and then an “and-one” to complete an old fashioned three-point play for the ‘Cats. Zane Hopf drained a 3-pointer from beyond the arc to keep the Wildcats in the lead at halftime, 27-19.
Tullahoma added 12 points to the board during the third quarter. Jacob Dixon and Duncan drained jump shots for two points each to get the ball rolling. Brody Melton worked his way into the paint to contribute two points to the cause. He added another two at the line with two foul shots. Scott drove into the paint for two points, before draining another shot at the foul line for the Wildcats. Xavier Ferrell bucketed one foul shot for the Wildcats to end the quarter. The Wildcats held the Tigers at an 11-point deficit going into the final frame.
The Tigers had a comeback effort in the fourth quarter, as they were able to put up 18 points. However, the Wildcats were able to hold their lead in light of the late Marshall County run. Uselton made his way to the basket for four points and then took to the line for another four points for the Wildcats. Melton drove to the paint where he was fouled. Melton made both of his free throws, and Duncan floated in a shot for two points to end the game.
The Wildcats will travel to Page High School to take on the Patriots. Tipoff is set to take place following the girl’s game.