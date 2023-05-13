The Wildcats played their District Semi-final game against Giles County and lost after 18 rounds of penalty kicks.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, so they went to an overtime that consisted of two 10 minute halves. With no score during overtime they had to go to penalty kicks. After the first five kicks the game was still tied and it went to a sudden death. The game could end at any point now as long as one team held a lead after the round of kicks. The game remained tied through 10 rounds and then there was a delay as the officials had to take time to examine the rules on how to proceed after 10 rounds. The two teams reshuffled the order of the 10 players and the penalty kicks began again. On the 18th round, the Bobcats’ senior goalkeeper made his third save of the shootout and ended the game.  

