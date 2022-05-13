The Tullahoma Wildcats claimed the District 8 AAA Tournament Title Wednesday night as they came back from the elimination bracket to beat the Page Patriots in back-to-back games and claim their first district championship title since 2014.
The Wildcats were knocked to the elimination bracket by the Page Patriots on Monday, May 9. That game came down to the final inning, where the Patriots were able to score a run to take the lead after Tullahoma had held a commanding advantage most of the contest.
After this loss, the Tullahoma Wildcats took on the Lawrence County Wildcats. Tullahoma dominated during the first two innings, scoring six runs. Tullahoma allowed one run during the bottom of the seventh inning and defeated Lawrence County 8-1 to head to the district championship.
The Wildcats had to win two games against the Page Patriots to take the title. The Wildcats came out swinging during the first game. Joseph Duncan and Jayron Morris singled. Brody Melton crushed the ball on the first pitch of his at-bat for a three run home run over the center field fence. Evan Tomlin stepped into the batter’s box next. Tomin launched one over the left field fence to put the Wildcats ahead 4-0 in the middle of the first.
D. J. Dillehay started the night off on the mound. Dillehay pitched six innings for the ‘Cats. Cannon Emory relieved Dillehay in the final inning.
Dillehay was able to keep the Patriots scoreless during the first inning. With bases loaded, Dillehay struck got a strike out to end the first inning. The Wildcats lad 4-0 going into the second inning.
The Wildcats added another two runs to the scoreboard during the second inning. Dillehay singled to left field. Duncan walked down the line to first base. Morris singled up the middle. Dillehay and Duncan scored on an error by the Page outfield.
The Patriots put up one run during the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly. The ‘Cats led 6-1 going into three.
The teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Patriots reached third base on an error. With a hard ground ball to shortstop Tomlin, the Patriots were able to score. The Wildcats still held a good 6-2 lead on the Patriots.
The Wildcats held the Patriots until the final inning. The ‘Cats started the inning off with a double play by second baseman Colton Emory. A single up the middle allowed a run to score. Emory caught the final out to send Tullahoma to a winner-take-all championship game against Page.
The Wildcats waited until the final innings to put up a majority of their runs during the second game. The ‘Cats gained a 1-0 lead during the top of the first inning. Duncan doubled to right field. Morris followed him up with a ground out on the right side to score Duncan.
Camden Quick pitched the first three innings of the second game. Quick had two strikeouts and held the Patriots scoreless.
During the top of the fourth inning, Melton hit another moon shot over the fence to put the Wildcats ahead 2-0. Evan Tomlin singled to first base. Mason Bratcher grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Tomlin was thrown out advancing to third. Colton Emory and Wade Collins walked down the line to first base to fill the bases. Duncan was hit by a pitch, and Bratcher walked to the plate. The Wildcats held a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth.
Brody Melton took over pitching duties during the fifth inning, and only allowed one run during his two inning appearance. The Patriots were able to put runners on the bases and score on a ground ball to shortstop. The Patriots trailed 3-1 going into the top of the sixth.
Duncan walked down the line once again. Ragan Tomlin hit a line drive to center field to score Duncan.
The Wildcats led 4-1 going into the final inning.
The ‘Cats increased their lead during the top of the seventh. Melton and Tomlin both took a hit in the box. Owen Stroop took Melton’s place on the bases. Colton Emory bunted down the first baseline, and reached on an error. Stroop and Tomlin were able to score on the error.
Collins walked down the line to first base, Andrew Fulmer took Collins’ place at first base. Dillehay hit a line drive single to left field to score Emory. Duncan hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Fulmer. Morris singled to right field to score Dillehay. The Wildcats led 9-1 in the middle of the seventh inning.
Avery Smith stepped onto the mound for the Wildcats during the seventh inning. The Patriots were able to score two runs during the bottom of the seventh. Collins made the final out at second base with a pop fly out.
This is the first time since 2014 that the Wildcats have been District 8 AAA Champions, and with their grit throughout the district tournament, the ‘Cats have guaranteed themselves a region berth. The Wildcats will host their first game of the region tournament on Monday, May 16 at Grider Stadium.